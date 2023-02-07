Super Bowl: Where to watch the big game in South Tahoe

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speak to the media during the NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night, Monday, Feb. 6.

AP Photo

Super Bowl LVII will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles playing at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, and many basin businesses are preparing for the biggest game day of the year.

Whether you’re looking to grab a beer and catch the game or set up VIP bottle service with your friends in style, there will be something for everyone this season.

If you’re still looking for a place to watch the big game, check out our list below.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino hosts a Super Bowl Viewing

When the big game kicks off, football fans are invited to a viewing party in the Prime Park, Center Bar, and the Bloom Bar & Lounge at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

At Prime Park, guests must spend $150 per person minimum on food and beverages, where doors will open at 2:30 p.m. and reservations are required. A special menu will be available for the day, and the regular menu will also be available.

Guests will receive a raffle ticket upon registration for a chance to win official football memorabilia, which is yet to be determined.

Reservations can be made by calling 775-589-7681.

Center Bar doors will open at 2:30 p.m., and there is a $125 per person beverage minimum.

To make reservations call 775-589-7681.

The Bloom Bar will be charging $85 for general admission, where bottle service will be available. Doors will open at 3 p.m.

Guests must be 21-plus to enjoy.

The game will also be playing in Graceland and Revolution ballrooms, where tickets will be $79 per person and includes stadium style food, one drink ticket, and bucket of select beer and seltzer per table. Guests who purchase for Graceland and Revolution will also receive a raffle ticket.

To purchase tickets visit showtix.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com or call 775-589-7681.

Bally’s Lake Tahoe Big Game Viewing Party

Bally’s will be hosting a Super Bowl viewing party at Blu Night Club for those 21-plus at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.

Tickets to the showing are $75 each, and include an all-you-can-eat stadium style buffet, two draft beers, and two drawing tickets for a chance to win great prizes.

Blu Night Club is unrivaled with high-definition, multi-screen viewing, and VIP table/bottle service available for reservation by calling 775-586-2000.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit http://www.ticketmaster.com/MontBleu-Resort-Casino-Spa-tickets-South-Lake-Tahoe/venue/189229 .

The Ultimate Game at The Loft Tahoe

Come view the big game at The Loft Theatre & Lounge where doors will open at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.

The game will premiere on the HD big screen in the stadium style theater, as well as on the multiple HD screens in the lounge and at the bar with high definition audio.

Tickets are $49 plus tax and fees, and include an extensive high-end buffet including a tri-tip carving station, a pasta station, a fajita station, as well as assorted appetizers.

Well drinks, house drafts, and house wines will be offered for $6. The buffet will open at half-time, and there will be open seating in the venue.

Advanced ticket purchase is recommended, as this event sells out quick. To book your spot visit thelofttahoe.com or call 530-523-8024.

Riva Grill hosts the big game on 80-inch screen

Riva Grill will be showing the face-off between the Chiefs and the Eagles on their 80-inch flatscreen TV, where they will also be offering food and drink specials throughout the afternoon.

Head over for a more casual viewing of the game and catch some beautiful views of the lake during the commercials.

Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe hosts the game

Join Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe for the ultimate Super Bowl experience at Harrah’s Special Events Center and Harvey’s for five unbelievable parties you won’t want to miss.

The party starts at Harveys with four different parties to choose from. For $95 a person, guests can view the game at the Harvey’s Viewing Stadium. Tickets include an all-you-can-eat stadium buffet and all you can drink responsibly with cocktail service. Guests will be able to watch the game on three large screens and the venue is conveniently located next to the sports book.

Watch the game at Harveys Live for $65 per person. Tickets include experiencing the game on three big projector screens, an all-you-can-eat “Game Day” buffet, and two drinks. Guests will also receive entry in a drawing to a trip for two to New Orleans, and will receive one additional entry for every drink purchased.

El Jefe Cantina & Restaurant will also be hosting the game for $50 per person. Seating will begin at 2 p.m. and includes multiple screens to watch the game and tailgate specials. Premium seats are available and reservations can be made on Open Table.

Harrah’s Center Stage will be playing the game on their large center screen, and tickets to watch are $25 per person and will be on sale the day of the game at the Backstage Bar. Seating will begin at 2 p.m.

Ticket purchase includes two drinks and dedicated seating, and a tailgate venue will be available on mobile via Caesars Eat App and delivered.

To purchase tickets to any of these events visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/things-to-do/football .

Super Bowl Party at Lake Tahoe AleWorX Stateline

From 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Lake Tahoe AleWorX Stateline location will be hosting a Super Bowl party, jam-packed with big TVs, party platters, and shot specials.

In addition, there will be a live DJ during commercial breaks, Bloody Mary, mimosa, and beer towers, and is close to casinos for those last minute bets.

This is a smoke-free environment. Tables in the front room can be reserved through calling ahead at 775-580-6163.