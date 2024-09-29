Super seasoned juices: a harvest of flavors

Did you know there are some juices that are simply super for autumn? Enter nature’s nectar, chock-full of good-for-you vitamins, minerals, and disease-fighting antioxidants. Read on—discover this check list for five juices (and tricks to add flavor) that’ll wow your taste buds during fall in the mountains.

Spiced Apple Juice. Bloating, flatulence, and an upset stomach can be uncomfortable. Nursing a six-ounce glass of unsweetened organic high-fiber apple juice aids constipation and soothes the stomach and intestines. It’s the malic acid in apples that helps digestion, too. Apple juice is also a good source of probiotics–good bacteria–that keeps your digestion running smoothly. Hot apple juice with a cinnamon stick or dash of cinnamon will warm you up on a chilly night.

Cranberry Cascade Juice. Want to burn fat? The answer lies in metabolism, claim nutritionists. In other words, that is, the rate at which your body burns calories when it’s at rest — and determines how fast you lose weight. When your metabolism is in higher gear, you burn more calories, making it easier to lose unwanted fat and pounds. Sip a glass of cold cranberry juice. Add fresh orange slices, and sparkling water.

Grape Juice Twist. Grape juice, like red wine, contains antioxidants such as resveratrol which is heart healthy. But note, like wine it can cause heartburn and stain teeth. More is less. If you don’t drink alcohol, sipping a glass of grape juice can be an alternative to getting the health perks – any time of day or night. Add a lemon twist, fresh mint leaf, and ice for a nice touch.

OJ with a Berry Boost. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each year in the United States, millions of people get the common cold. Currently, colds are low at South Lake Tahoe but it’s nice to be prepared with a nutrient dense juice arsenal. Pouring an 8-ounce glass of the anti-stress vitamin C rich OJ fortified with vitamin immunity-enhancing D and calcium is a natural cold cure. Fresh squeezed OJ is tasty, but the fortified kind at the grocery store does have the extra perks for boosting immune health during autumn. Go ahead – and use a blender and add fresh strawberries and a sprig of basil for a burst of flavor for a juice smoothie.

Sweet Prune Juice. Irregular? A lot of things can cause you to go less during the change of seasons To get back on track, make sure you’re eating enough fiber-rich foods, drinking enough water. Try drinking a half to 1 cup of fiber-rich prune juice to clear the digestive pipes. According to a past study, dried plums and prune juice can indeed help prevent constipation. Credit was given to compounds (such as boron and copper). A tip: Add chopped pears, a bit of maple syrup and blend. Sprinkle with ginger. Chilled tastes best.

The bottom line: These five types of juice and add-ins offer variety. Also, their healing powers may be the cure-all for you while celebrating the natural beauty surrounding our communities during autumn months. Cheers.

Juice Power! Energize Your Autumn Adventures

Dietitians will tell you both fresh vegetable and fruit juice is good for your health. The antioxidants, fiber, and phytochemicals in produce can help lower the risk of developing cancer, diabetes, heart disease–and control weight. Your best bet: When buying store bought juice, look

for words on bottles like “clean label” and “squeezed fresh” to “unsweetened” and “no added sugars.”

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, romance, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, the Rescue Me! trilogy, Soulmates with Paws, and the new book Courage with Paws to be released this fall. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com