Superfoods for every generation

Cal Orey and her beloved Australian Shepherd.

Provided

At every age we need superfoods. But it seems that for each of these generations, the choices of superfoods differ. A lot. Age matters and can influence superfood choices. But superfood favorites (or not) also can depend on where people live, too. Here, take a look at the choices people make in each age group, why, and what they do to stay on top of their superfoods throughout the years.

Gen Z or Centennials (Born 1996-and onwards): The new generation of young people (from toddlers to teens) are introduced to superfoods (functional foods that are organic, all natural, no preservatives, additives, chemicals) by more mainstream food companies, big and small, because of the turning of the tide for going back to nature for health’s sake. In the 21st century it is “in” to eat clean, fresh, and real food. Favorite superfoods: blueberries, eggs, oats, and yogurt.

Millennials or Gen Y (Born 1977-1995): Welcome to the adventurous millennials. When it comes to eating, this generation is bold, and they go for exciting superfoods. Diverse flavors, textures and fresh to spicy are some of the things this generation likes. Not only do they take risks and like to eat global cuisine from different cultures, but they also cook it up, too. Favorite superfoods: exotic smoothies, kale, sea vegetables, and seeds.

Generation X-Gen Xers (Born 1965-1976): The boomers’ children are in a good place. As the offspring of baby boomers they were introduce to natural foods—not the convenience fare the boomers were fed. Instead of eating processed food in a box or a can, they are more apt to buy whole, fresh food and shop at super centers to get it or perhaps even grow their own produce. Favorite superfoods: All natural smoothies, juice drinks, sushi bars, and protein shakes to bars.

Baby Boomers (Born 1946-1964): Age-conscious health-minded boomers do whatever they can to stay younger and enjoy a longer lifespan than their parents did. That means, going vegetarian or vegan, eating heart-healthy foods, antioxidant-rich, fiber-plentiful fruits and vegetables, and good fats found in superfoods. This active generation can be found foraging at farmer’s markets to growing gardens. Plus, the young at heart boomers are fans of farm-to-table restaurants and home-cooking to get clean food minus the processed junk and chemicals. Favorite superfoods: fruits, Greek yogurt, whole grains, and vegetables.

Traditionalists (Born 1945 and before): The elderly people in the 21st century are living longer, more quality lives than ever before. While superfoods are available sometimes convenience foods and fast foods (often processed) may be a lure because they’re easy to prepare and foods in a box or can last longer. But pre-made food (popular in the 20th century during WWII) often is laden with salt, sugar, flavorings, and preservatives) is not as healthful as clean superfoods. Favorite superfoods: Chicken, potatoes, ice cream, pasta.

No matter what age you are, including superfoods in your daily diet can help you lower the risk of developing chronic ailments and age-related diseases, which may be due to genes and environment. So, mix it up—whatever age you are—and enjoy your fave superfoods.

(Adapted from The Healing Powers of Superfoods, published by Kensington.)

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, history, romance, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the Healing Powers series, and the Soulmates with Paws trilogy. Currently, the author is completing a novella called The Whiteout Effect: Rescue Me! She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com