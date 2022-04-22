Superfortress to visit Minden-Tahoe Airport

A rare World War II era B-29 Superfortress is scheduled to visit Minden-Tahoe Airport next month.

The B-29 Doc History Restored Tour is scheduled to be in Carson Valley on May 24-26.

“This tour will give warbird fans in these areas a unique opportunity to see one of only two B-29 Superfortresses still airworthy and flying today,” said B-29 Doc Executive Director Josh Wells. “Our mission with the B-29 Doc History Restored Tour is to tell the stories of the men and women who designed, built, flew and maintained these magnificent machines that helped deliver victory over oppression during World War II. We are dedicated to honoring the men and women who have served our nation, and who continue to fight to protect freedom at home and abroad.”

The tour will include ground and cockpit tours, as well as B-29 Doc Flight Experience rides. Tickets for ride flight experience are on sale now at http://www.b29doc.com/rides , or available by calling the B-29 Doc Box Office at 316-260-4312, option 3.

The big bomber will arrive at Minden-Tahoe Airport May 23, and will be available for ground and cockpit tours noon to 4:30 p.m. May 24 and May 25

B-29 Doc Flight Experience rides will be available at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. both days. For details about B-29 Doc Flight Experience, visit http://www.b29doc.com/rides to view seat availability and book tickets. Admission for ground and cockpit tours at Minden-Tahoe will be $10 per person or $20 per family.