Superintendent of Washoe County School District announces resignation

After much consideration, Dr. Susan Enfield announces she has made the difficult decision to resign as the Superintendent of the Washoe County School District to return to Washington to spend more time with her family and pursue other opportunities.

“With a mix of emotions, we accept the resignation of our valued superintendent and support her in choosing family first,” said Board President Beth Smith. “We are grateful to Dr. Enfield for the leadership and bold vision she brought to our district. We have already discussed our collaborative commitment to a smooth transition.”

“I will always be grateful to have been part of this district and community,” said Superintendent Enfield. “I am proud of the work we have accomplished together, including:

The adoption of a bold, three-year strategic plan that puts the academic success and social-emotional well-being of our students first;

Historic and long overdue increases to staff compensation to signal support for those who show up each day to support our students;

Improved working conditions, including day one benefits, that significantly reduced our staff vacancy rates.”

Dr. Enfield’s last day with the district will be February 9, 2024.

With the resignation announcement, the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees will discuss at a future meeting the next steps, which could include selecting and hiring a firm for a national superintendent search and appointing a possible interim superintendent if needed.