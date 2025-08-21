Superintendent pay raise topic at Thursday’s Douglas County school board meeting

According to the evaluations from school board members, Douglas County Superintendent Frankie Alvarado has scored highly effective during his first year on the job.

Alvarado’s evaluation and compensation may be one of the top discussions during the Douglas County School Board meeting Thursday.

Alvarado took the position in August during the 2024-2025 academic year.

Board members approved a compensation plan for Alvarado including he would receive $175,000 for his first year. After the completion of the first year, Alvarado would receive a 3-percent step increase, 4 percent after the second year and 5 percent after the third year.

Since last year, Alvarado has made progress in connecting the community and implementing effective communication, prioritizing students, and collaborating with the board, staff, and families to create a district vision, according to the board.

“Frankie has demonstrated excellent skills in each of the domains judged,” said Trustee Markus Zinke. “(His) vision and strategic leadership as well as his governance and advocacy leadership are second to none.”

Board Vice President Melinda Gneiting said Alvarado stays informed about school programs and needs and tries to get to know the district.

“Frankie is frequently present in the schools providing valuable insights to the board to inform decision-making,” said Gneiting. “Although he has been with us for less than a year and is still familiarizing himself with the full scope of our programs and needs, I have confidence in his judgment and the direction he is taking the district.”

Trustee Katherine Dickerson rated Alvarado’s understanding of the district’s vision and priorities as highly effective.

“Frankie understood the importance of a strategic plan and implemented it,” said Dickerson. “(He) collaborated with the board and staff to implement quality training and makes students his priority.”

The board’s evaluation can be found as an attachment in Thursday’s board meeting agenda .