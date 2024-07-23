Superintendent performance targets on Washoe board agenda 

RENO, Nev. – The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees will hear a presentation on the performance targets for its new superintendent for the 2024-25 school year. There will also be a discussion and possible action on agenda item 3.01, according to the WCSD media release announcing the July 23 meeting.

It will be held at 2 p.m. in the administration building’s board meeting room, 425 East Ninth Street, Reno.

Other meeting highlights include a possible vote to give the superintendent direction regarding the WCSD bill draft request for the 2025 Nevada legislative session.

The board will also discuss and possibly change the term limit restrictions for volunteers.

For the agenda, go to https://www.washoeschools.net/cms/lib/NV01912265/Centricity/Domain/168/2024%20Meetings/Agendas/2024-07-23%20Agenda.pdf

To access the meeting virtually, and submit written public comments before and during the meeting, go to https://www.youtube.com/@wcsdboardmeetings7963/streams