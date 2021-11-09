Superior Boat Sales, Tahoe Fund float new donation program

HOMEWOOD, Calif. — Superior Boat Repair and Sales, operating out of the Homewood High & Dry Marina on the West Shore of Lake Tahoe during the summer and full time in Rancho Cordova, California, has pledged to donate a portion of all boat sales to the Tahoe Fund, a local nonprofit.

“Giving back to our community is one of our core values,” said Bob Bense of Superior Boats. “An ongoing partnership with the Tahoe Fund helps us further our mission to support outdoor recreation.”

Superior Boat and the Tahoe Fund first partnered this past summer to introduce the 2021 Nautique GS22E, the first all-electric powered towboat, to Tahoe Fund supporters.

Superior Boat Repair and Sales is also Tahoe’s local Barletta dealership. This partnership with the Tahoe Fund is part of a larger commitment by Barletta Boat’s Bill & Kristin Fenech Foundation to donate 1% of all wholesale shipments to charities that support outdoor recreation, health and human services, and community vibrancy.

“We are very grateful for this partnership with Superior Boats supporting our ongoing efforts to improve sustainable outdoor recreation in the Tahoe Basin,” said Tahoe Fund CEO Amy Berry. “Donations from local businesses like this make what we do possible.”

The Tahoe Fund is focused on building support for trail restoration through its Caldor Fire Trails Restoration Fund and the Tahoe Trails Endowment, which focuses on providing funding for annual trailwork around Tahoe.

Learn more about the Tahoe Fund and projects underway at http://www.tahoefund.org .