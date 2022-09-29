Supervisor candidates forum, Measure S presentation on Wednesday

District 5 supervisor candidates Brooke Laine and Kenny Curtzwiler.



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Tahoe Chamber invites the community to hear from El Dorado County District V Supervisor candidates and learn about Measure S on Wednesday, October 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The meeting will be held at California Conservation Corps Tahoe Center, 1949 Apache Avenue, in Meyers. The meeting is open to the public and will be live streamed on Zoom.

The candidates participating are Brooke Laine and Kenny Curtzwiler. Each candidate will provide a statement as to why he or she is running, and if elected, the key issues they intend to address. The candidates will then respond to a series of questions from a panel of community members. In-person attendees may submit questions.

The forum will be followed by a presentation from El Dorado County Director of Transportation Rafael Martinez on Measure S. This measure proposes a 4% increase in the Transient Occupancy Tax rate within the unincorporated Tahoe portion of El Dorado County dedicated to snow removal and road maintenance. The measure will be placed on the November ballot.

To attend online, please register at bit.ly/DistrictVForum to receive the direct Zoom meeting link.

No registration is needed to attend in person.