El Dorado County supervisors approve VHR changes

The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors voted to extend the vacation home rental (VHR) ordinance beyond the unincorporated Lake Tahoe area Tuesday.

The amended ordinance, which will take effect in 30 days, will now include all unincorporated areas within El Dorado County. The change at the county level, which comes approximately six months after the city of South Lake Tahoe overhauled its VHR regulations, also adds new requirements and increases the penalty for violations.

Currently, homeowners and renters in unincorporated areas receive a warning, followed by a fine of $250 for the first violation and $500 for the second over 12 months. The new regulation eliminates the warning and increases fines to $500, $750 and $1,000 for violations within an 18-month period.

VHR applicants in unincorporated areas must file with the county, not the tax collector, and acknowledge that the property will be inspected prior to permit approval, which was not previously required.

Guests who aren't staying in the rental will have to leave the property between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., and an emergency contact within 30 minutes of the home must be identified. The contact is required to respond to the location of the VHR within 30 minutes of being notified of an ordinance violation, according to the revised ordinance. Exterior signage with the VHR permit number, contact information and maximum number of persons and vehicles must be posted.

A permit may be revoked in unincorporated areas if the homeowner receives four violations within 18 months.

Recommended Stories For You

At the end of 2017, South Lake Tahoe's VHR regulations gave yield to $1,000 fines for renters and homeowners. The ordinance bans street parking for renters and using hot tubs between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., requires bear boxes for trash and states noise must not exceed "excessive or unreasonable" levels. The city hired a third-party company to handle phone complaints and to identify illegal operations.

While the city established a cap of 1,400 VHRs outside the tourist core, the county opted not to establish a cap or enact a temporary moratorium — the latter of which some residents have called for at prior meetings.