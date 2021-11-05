Supervisors authorize sending letter to state redistricting commission

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County will send a letter to the California Redistricting Commission with the intent of keeping the county whole and undivided in congressional district lines.

Although the commission has not released preliminary district map drafts, county supervisors say they want to emphasize to the commission that the county is a community of interest.

The letter states that El Dorado, along with other Sierra Nevada counties including Amador, Placer and Nevada and others have similar concerns unique to this part of the state, like forest management, affordable home insurance, water and access to government services in rural areas.

“Having counties in the Sierra Nevada foothills united will give our residents a stronger voice at the federal level,” county leaders write in the letter. “(We have) concerns that counties like Sacramento and other counties in the Central Valley do not have.”

District 2 Supervisor George Turnboo recommended sending the letter, signed by Board Chair/District 1 Supervisor John Hidahl. The board approved of the item unanimously at its Oct. 26 meeting.





The drawing of new congressional boundaries determines which Californians are represented by each congressional district.

Tom McClintock currently represents El Dorado County.

California voters passed the Voters FIRST Act in 2008, resulting in the creation of the Citizens Redistricting Commission to draw new district lines, allowing residents to take a more active role in California congressional redistricting.

Preliminary draft district maps will be released no later than Nov. 15. The public will have a chance to give input on proposed maps but final maps must be sent to the Secretary of State by Dec. 27.