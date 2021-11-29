Supervisors, commissioners to discuss garbage rate hikes at Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The cost of garbage collection may soon rise for Lake Tahoe residents and businesses.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners on Thursday during a regular meeting may pass a resolution to support a 3.69% rate hike for waste disposal services from South Tahoe Refuse for 2022.
The commissioners meeting is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors is expected to hold a public hearing for the rate hikes in South Lake Tahoe at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.
The current unlimited service monthly rate of $37.43 would rise to $39.14 with the qualified senior rate, those 65 years of age or older, rising from $26.58 to $26.88.
For commercial properties, the per 32-gallon can/bag rate of $7.84 would rise to $8.17, the per cubic yard or extra cubic yard rate of $44.88 would go up to $46.75 and per compacted cubic yard rate of $60.09 would rise to $62.59.
The new rates, if approved, would go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.
For more information, call the Environmental Management Department at 530621-6623 or view the supervisors agenda that will be posted here a few days before the meeting.
