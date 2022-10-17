Supervisors may fill Meyers Advisory Council vacancy

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will likely fill one of two vacancies on the Meyers Advisory Council.

District 5 Supervisor Sue Novasel is recommending the board appoint Adam Henriques to a 4-year term ending Oct. 18, 2026.

In his application for appointment, Henriques said he is a homeowner in Meyers and is a lifelong resident of the Lake Tahoe Basin. He has lived on both the North and South shores.

“As such, I am deeply familiar with the structure of our community and can act to provide perspectives for a variety of community members,” Henriques wrote in his application.

He said his skills and experience include environmental research and data management, environmental compliance, forest management, stormwater management, erosion and sediment control, wetland and meadow restoration, community engagement and interaction, strategic planning, regulatory compliance and permitting, TRPA code of ordinances, grant management, California Environmental Quality Act compliance, partnership development, cross-agency interaction, conflict resolution, and technical writing.

He graduated from California Polytechnic State University in 2010.

The item to appoint Henriques is on the consent agenda and there likely won’t be a discussion unless there is a request that the item be pulled for discussion.

There remains one vacancy on the board, an unexpired term of a previous appointee that lasts through Feb. 23, 2025. Only residents or property owners in the Tahoe region of the county may apply.

An online application is available to apply at https://www.edcgov.us/Government/BOS/CommissionsAndCommittees . An application is required.

The Meyers Advisory Council was established by supervisors upon adoption of the Meyers Area Plan on March 25, 2018.

The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in Placerville or online via Zoom at https://edcgov-us.zoom.us/j/89844192301 or via YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

The full agenda may be viewed here .