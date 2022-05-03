Supes candidate speaks at South Tahoe Republican Women meeting

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — On April 14, approximately 30 members and associates of the South Lake Tahoe Republican Women met at Casey’s, An American Cantina.

President Gerri Grego welcomed everyone and announced that due to increased interest a satellite evening group has been formed. The first meeting was on April 13 at Lake Tahoe Pizza with very good attendance. That meeting focused on how to talk to people about important public policy issues.

One of the guiding principles of SLT Republican Women, Federated is to work to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influence public policy through education and advocacy.

While local elections are non-partisan, candidates who care about their community and its future are encouraged to run for city council and school board.

The guest speaker was supervisor candidate Tamara Wallace who expressed her reasons for running:

— District 5 needs good representation and someone who will be a strong advocate for “all” of the areas within the district, including South Lake Tahoe, Placerville, El Dorado Hills, Pollock Pines, Meyers and Cool.

— One of her strengths on the City Council was helping to create a healthy working relationship between all council members and staff.

— Other important topics discussed were fire safety, development of a Firewise Community, workforce housing, roads, homelessness, drug abuse prevention, and proper management of vacation rentals.

Wallace mentioned her website is up and running and to donate or for more information on her platform, visit http://www.TamaraWallace.com or email her at wallace4supervisor@gmail.com .

The South Lake Tahoe Republican Women, Federated meets most months on the second Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, email solaketahoerepublicanwomen@gmail.com .

Source: South Lake Tahoe Republican Women