Supes renew ordinance easing restrictions on outdoor dining, sales
Mountain Democrat
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An ordinance to help restaurants and retailers stay open despite the COVID-19-related lockdown by allowing outdoor operations was renewed by the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors Tuesday. It was due to expire April 1.
The ordinance was extended to Dec. 31 or until rescinded by the Board of Supervisors, whichever occurs first.
Last July the board approved an urgency ordinance and amendments to the zoning ordinance temporarily easing restrictions on outdoor dining and outdoor retail sales. The changes, along with the county’s Temporary Outdoor Dining and Retail Sales Program, were established to ensure restaurants and retailers were able to operate successfully during the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants and retail establishments with access to sidewalks or parking spots are allowed to use the outdoor space for dining activities in accordance with guidelines published by the California Department of Public Health.
The Temporary Outdoor Dining and Retail Sales Program includes social-distancing requirements and other site design standards and it temporarily eases provisions of a zoning ordinance pertaining to restrictions for off-street parking and temporary signage.
The urgency ordinance does not change the required off-street parking calculation for retail and/or restaurant uses but it does allow for up to 50% of required parking spaces to be converted to outdoor dining space or retail space. The 50% reduction in parking spaces was intended to offset the reduction of patrons allowed inside due to ongoing social distancing requirements.
The urgency ordinance also does not change the number, size or type of allowed temporary signs but it does allow for temporary signs to be used during the duration of the ordinance and is not subject to the time limits in the zoning ordinance of 90 cumulative days in a calendar year.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User