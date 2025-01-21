Support South Lake Tahoe recreation: Sponsor a customized commemorative tile

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Tahoe locals can make their personal mark, literally, and assist in the construction of the new South Lake Tahoe Recreation and Aquatics Center by sponsoring a commemorative tile for permanent display on the building entry wall. (https://polarengraving.com/southtahoeparks )

The opportunity to be individually involved in a memorable and affordable funding program toward the future of recreation at South Shore was recently announced by the South Tahoe Parks Foundation. The wall of tiles will grace the entry outside of the state-of-the-art facility and be on display before thousands of people with a collection of 8 x 8 and 4 x 8-inch tiles designating each donor with their customized message. Tile sponsorship – $300 for the larger tile/$375 with logo, and $150/$200 with logo for smaller version, will act as a lasting tribute to loved ones or an enduring legacy. A 4-inch x 4-inch replica tile for $75 is also available for use as an office or home paperweight or decoration.

Contributors are invited to add a personal legacy message and choose from the optional online clip art collection to demonstrate their support for recreation in South Lake Tahoe. Tiles come with a lifetime guarantee and will be laser engraved with permanent, high-resolution lettering making each tile message highly visible.

With a goal to raise $1 million, proceeds will be used to furnish and equip the $72million recreation center and support daily sponsorships for underserved community members ensuring recreational access for all. The new facility will complement and enhance Lake Tahoe’s national reputation as a leading recreational destination, while also serving as a hub for locals and visitors of all ages as a social, fitness and gathering place. The complex will house a six-lane swimming pool, a lazy river, multiple basketball courts, batting cages, an expansive event room and deck overlooking Lake Tahoe, senior nutrition services, and space for related programs. Located at U.S. Hwy 50 and Rufus Allen Boulevard, construction is currently on schedule for its early 2026 opening. The exterior shell is nearing completion, fireproofing is being installed, interior stud framing has begun, and rough-ins of mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire suppression are underway.

South Lake Tahoe Parks Foundation leaders and supporters believe the Recreation and Aquatics Center represents a winning project to serve the community for generations. Various contributors have stepped up to assist including NBC Sports and American Century Investments, each with $10,000 pledges to honor Tim and Stacy Wakefield, longtime participants in the destination’s annual celebrity golf tournament; Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe also contributed $10,000.

In addition to the Tile Donation Program, the South Tahoe Parks Foundation is offering naming rights to rooms, equipment sponsorships, and other needs. For information on all opportunities, visit: https://southtahoeparksfoundation.org/ .