Support Tahoe locals at Eric Nageotte Memorial 5k Snowshoe Walk and Race

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Carol and Ron Nageotte have been organizing the Eric Nageotte Memorial 5k Snowshoe Walk and Race for the last 17 years, and are excited to be hosting the event again this year at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, in support of metastatic breast cancer research.

The Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club members began hosting the event years ago, but it has been happening for much longer.

The Nageottes said after the original beneficiary of the event was dissolved, they decided to donate all proceeds to METAvivor, an organization that researches metastatic breast cancer.

The decision came after another club member named Rene Gorevin was diagnosed, along with Dr. Kelly Shanahan, a Tahoe local and talented gynecologist. Now, the event supports the local women of Tahoe who are fighting this disease.

The race is welcome to anyone who would like to participate, and begins at 10 a.m. at Camp Richardson on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Carol Nageotte

“Those are the two main focus people that we have been fundraising for and we want to support them,” said Carol. “METAvivor is a great organization. It’s all volunteer and all of the money goes to research.”

The walk and race invites all to enjoy snowshoeing at Camp Richardson for just $35. The price of registration includes snowshoes that should be reserved through Camp Richardson ahead of time, but participants are welcome to bring their own.

The price also includes a barbecue at the finish line, with refreshments, veggie chili, and an award ceremony for racers. The awards are handmade by Carol.

“We invite everybody to come,” said Ron. “Even if they don’t want to snowshoe race, they can still participate. They can walk and experience snowshoeing if they’ve never done it before. We encourage walkers and movers.”

The event is sponsored by Camp Richardson and put on by the Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club. Carol and Ron said that after seventeen years, they’re still thrilled to be supporting their community.

“We’re glad to help other people in the community,” said Ron. “It’s something that we’re still able to give back to the community.”

Registration for the event is from 8:30 to 9:50 a.m. in the ice cream parlor at Camp Richardson. Participants will be able to use the ice cream parlor to keep warm prior to the event, and will have access to bathrooms. Carol said Camp Richardson has been a part of the event for years and is always accommodating to their cause.

“They’ve been wonderful to us over the years,” said Carol.

Online registration and rental information is available at ultrasignup.com . Masks are required indoors at Camp Richardson and Mountain Sports Center. Online registration will end prior to the event, but anyone is able to sign up the day of the event.

For more information, visit tahoemtnmilers.org or email tahoecarol@charter.net .

To register, visit ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=91759 .