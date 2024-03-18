Supporting local Tahoe communities: The role of the Tahoe Prosperity Center (Opinion)

In the Lake Tahoe region lies a network of communities, each with its own charm and character. Each also has its own unique challenges, and one size does not fit all when it comes to fixing problems, finding solutions and increasing prosperity. This is why Tahoe Prosperity Center was established over a decade ago, a non-profit committed to the future of Tahoe. As Chair of the Board, I want to highlight the Tahoe Prosperity Center’s role and why our work matters.

At the heart of the Tahoe Prosperity Center’s mission is uniting Tahoe’s communities to strengthen regional prosperity. This is a deep-seated commitment to supporting a healthy economy for all, while protecting our lake. Through our initiatives, the Tahoe Prosperity Center has been instrumental in driving positive change and enhancing the quality of life for residents.

One of the key pillars of the Tahoe Prosperity Center’s work is its focus on economic development. By supporting local businesses, entrepreneurs, and innovators, the Tahoe Prosperity Center is helping to create a thriving economy that benefits everyone. From providing access to resources and funding to offering mentorship and training, this work is a catalyst for economic prosperity in the region. Keeping local residents here, with good jobs, benefits small businesses and our regional economy.

Our recently completed Envision Tahoe Prosperity Playbook was created with significant public input and feedback. The Playbook provides a framework for healthy economic development in the Lake Tahoe Basin, with the goal of creating a more prosperous and resilient region for families across the socio economic spectrum as well as generations to come. It is not focused on old-model economic growth strategies like bringing in big box stores or growth that isn’t tied to our core industries. It is focused on our strengths – expanding job opportunities in health and wellness, improving workforce development in our key industry of tourism, and looking to engage our entrepreneurship community.

We encourage you to see for yourself by attending one of the monthly Tahoe Inc. roundtables (Roundtables – Envision Tahoe), held all around the lake to see how inspiring some of this work is in our communities.

Equally important is our dedication to Lake Tahoe’s environment and our commitment to promoting inclusivity. That is why our focus on increasing housing for local workers is so vital. We have talked directly with small business owners who shared that they struggle to keep their local workers. This constant turnover is a strain on any business, but especially the ones that are in our core industry of Tourism. Some of our recommended solutions were recently adopted by the TRPA Phase 2 Housing Amendments (Affordable and Workforce Housing in the Lake Tahoe Region (arcgis.com)).

We have been a leader over the last six years supporting grassroots Housing Partnerships in the north shore and the south shore (Housing Tahoe | Tahoe Prosperity Center) assisting local governments to address their affordable housing issues with policy recommendations and with programs. An example is the Placemate program adoptions throughout the basin (The Local Housing Marketplace for Vacation

Towns | Placemate). These solutions will increase community vibrancy, reduce traffic on our roads, and contribute to lake clarity and environmental protection.

We also saw a need for a coordinated fire response technology and we stepped up to be a fiscal agent to AlertWILDFIRE (ALERTWildfire – Support firefighters and donate to the ALERTWildfire Camera Network (tahoeprosperity.org)) to support a network of nearly 1,000 specialized camera installations used by first responders and volunteers to detect wildfires before they become too big. The cameras also support critical evacuation and firefighting efforts by relaying real-time information when it’s needed most.

The Tahoe Prosperity Center envisions a region full of high quality jobs, thriving businesses, strong connectivity – not just with our broadband work (Connected Tahoe | Tahoe Prosperity Center), but to trails and town centers, and housing that is filled with local residents who love this region and are thriving – not just “getting by”. We acknowledge that Tourism is our primary industry, so we also need to support its continued success, especially in light of climate change. But we also need to diversify our jobs and visitor offerings or we’ll be a community stuck in the past with aging infrastructure, run-down motels and apartments, and continuing to lose our local population. If you believe we should do more to improve our communities and help more of our neighbors thrive, please reach out to us and know that we welcome your ideas, solutions and input.

Alexis Hill is the Chair of Tahoe Prosperity Center.