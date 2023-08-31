Supporting the rebirth of Westside Bagel: A Call for unity, aid

Dragonfly Bagel Co. to host fundraiser for Westside Bagel in Maui.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In the wake of the recent devastating fire that engulfed the beloved bagel haven, Westside Bagel, in Lahaina, Maui, Dragonfly Bagel Co. is rallying the community of South Lake Tahoe to lend a helping hand.

“As we come together to grieve their loss, we also find strength in unity and determination to restore this cherished establishment,” Dragonfly Bagel said in a press release.

Through a special promotion aimed at raising funds for the rebuilding efforts, they hope to pave the way for a fresh start and a renewed spirit.

Fundraising Drive: From Now Until Labor Day

Starting today, and extending through Labor Day, they are launching a special fundraising campaign to help Westside Bagel rise from the ashes. For every Hawaiian menu item sold at the establishment, $1 will be donated, with an equal amount matched by them. This dual effort will double the impact of each purchase, ensuring that every contribution counts towards the rejuvenation of this community icon.

Bagel Love Donation: Online Orders and In-Store Support

Understanding that the desire to help goes beyond dining in, they have updated the Bagel Love Donation feature on our online order platform. This allows patrons to make additional contributions towards the rebuilding cause with just a few clicks. For those visiting the physical store, the Point of Sale terminals now have an option for adding extra donation to any purchase.