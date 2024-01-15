Supreme Court considers El Dorado County fee challenge

U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared to be divided after hearing arguments Jan. 9 from legal counsel representing Placerville resident George Sheetz and El Dorado County regarding Sheetz’ permitting fees challenge.

The nine judges who make up the U.S. Supreme Court are expected to decide by summertime if the nearly $24,000 in traffic impact fees Sheetz paid to El Dorado County while building a house in Placerville are legal.

The justices appeared to be of the same opinion that there was “radical agreement” there are no automatic exemptions for fees passed by a legislature and are generally applicable to all landowners. There also was agreement that conditions of legislation that impose such fees can be subject to heightened scrutiny.

How much scrutiny came into question.

The arguments

George Sheetz bought 10 acres of land on Fort Jim Road with the intent of constructing a nearly 2,000 square-foot home. After applying for the building permit in 2016, the retired engineer was slapped with a $23,420 bill by the county in road improvement fees per county-adopted policy.

Those fees, also called Traffic Impact Fees, are paid under the assumption completed projects will increase traffic.

“He was faced with an impossible choice — the taking of over $23,000 or the ability to use his land,” Sheetz’ attorney Paul Beard told the justices Tuesday.

“That’s the same improper leveraging that led to this court’s rule that Nollan/Dolan and Koontz that all permitting action should be subject to a heightened scrutiny,” the Pacific Legal Foundation lawyer said. “Such review is needed to make sure the government is not committing a ‘taking’ in the guise of the police power to mitigate for land-use impacts.”

The Nollan/Dolan test, derived from two previous Supreme Court cases, is the basis for Sheetz’ argument — it is a tool for courts to use to determine if state or other local jurisdictions are in violation of the Constitution’s Fifth Amendment ban on uncompensated takings by the government. Sheetz and his attorney argue there is no nexus between his construction and the supposed impacts it will have.

Even though the county’s attorney Aileen McGrath agreed there is no generally applicable legislative exception to the Nollan/Dolan rule, she said it does not apply to Sheetz’ case because the Supreme Court has previously determined certain kinds of legislation, including property taxes, user fees and special assessments, are outside the scope of Nollan/Dolan.

“(The county’s impact fee) is imposed by the legislature subject to an array of state law requirements and applies to all similar new development in the county based on the legislature’s finding that new development creates the need for and will benefit from the road improvements the fee will fund,” the Akin Gump attorney said. “And, critically, it does not attempt to obtain any dedication of real property.”

She further argued the fees charged to Sheetz are often levied by “countless local governments across the country” to address new development impacts using building fee schedules. She determined subjecting such fees to the test would limit local governments to pay for the infrastructure “necessary to serve new development,” which would create further land-use planning hurdles.

Supreme Court takes on the case

Both the California Supreme and Court of Appeals ruled that California laws allowing local government to charge fees to address demand for public facilities related to project development were legit. The Supreme Court decided Sept. 29 to review the case.

The justices questioned whether the Nollan/Dolan test applied to the case, which involves fees rather than the government’s efforts to take property ownership. Chief Justice John Roberts noted the county had not sought to take Sheetz’ property.

“I don’t think there’s another case … where what’s involved is simply value as opposed to a concrete identifiable property interest,” Roberts said.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson noted Nollan/Dolan only applies when the takings clause is implicated, and suggested there was nothing unconstitutional about the county wanting to charge a fee due to impacts of traffic or on the environment.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh said if the Nollan/Dolan test is not applied in such cases, a loophole could be created allowing local governments to impose such fees to fund improvements in other parts of the county that cannot be funded through tax increases.

Justices questioned how the test would be applied, be it in categories created by the legislative scheme or on a case-by-case basis.

Justice Neil Gorsuch called on the court to decide the tougher questions in the case another day.

“What would be wrong with allowing both sides to go back and make their arguments, recognizing that Nollan and Dolan do apply to some legislative enactments?” Gorsuch asked. “Then you can go back to the courts below and talk about whether this is a tax, whether it’s a user fee or whether it isn’t.”

Justice Elena Kagan was skeptical of Gorsuch’s suggestion, commenting that the courts would have to consider size of properties, distance from highways, resident count and exact amount of land use, which would be complicated and rule out “any applicable laws or fees going forward.”

If the justices side with Sheetz, the decision will affect how local jurisdictions impose such fees. The full hearing can be streamed on C-Span at bit.ly/SheetzvEDC .