Surviving SnowGlobe: Light-hearted tips on making it through the festival

SnowGlobe 2017 officially begins on Friday, Dec. 29, and lasts through Sunday, Dec. 31. The three-day electronic music festival is known as The Chillest Festival Ever (literally and figuratively), and showcases the talents of 50 musicians — this year's headliners include Porter Robinson, Dillon Francis, Zedd, Travis Scott and E-40.

Apart from the music, there's also the Big Air Exhibition, which features a mix of snowsport athletes. With so much on the lineup, it's hard to know how to prepare for the biggest event on Tahoe's South Shore. Whether you're a first-time attender or a veteran who needs a refresher, don't worry — we have your backs.

What to wear

People often forget that Tahoe is cold. You'll need at least six pairs of pants, three sweatshirts and a heavy jacket to maintain the standard 98.6-degree body temp. Please don't forget ear-warmers, beanies and scarves, either. Might as well throw a bandana into the mix, too.

Make sure the layers are all as flamboyantly colored as possible — it's an unspoken competition over who has the most vibrant and outlandish costume. If you have an animal print onesie, this is a chance to wear it.

The signs

Recommended Stories For You

Does anyone really know why this is a music festival staple? Like the outfit, make sure your sign is as strange as possible. Relate it to your favorite SnowGlobe performer or a cult classic movie for brownie points. Pro tip: Place a large cardboard cutout atop a tall stick, so you can block at least 16 people's views of the stage.

We're not sure if there's an exact science that supports this claim, but we believe creative signs are sure to make you some new friends.

What to bring

Apart from the eclectic signs, other SnowGlobe must-haves include a water bottle or CamelBak (stay hydrated, people — you're at altitude) and hand sanitizer. There are on-site water stations, so don't stress about rations.

As far as the hand sanitizer goes, trust us: You'll want it for when you have to use the porta potties.

There you have it — with these tips for success, you're sure to smoothly sail through SnowGlobe.

SnowGlobe Music Festival is held at the Community Playfields off Al Tahoe Blvd. Learn more about the event online at http://www.snowglobemusicfestival.com.