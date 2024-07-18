Suspect arrested after attempting to flee in stolen vehicle

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On the evening of July 17, 2024, SLT PD Patrol Officers received information regarding a truck which had been stolen out of Sparks, NV. At approximately 8:10pm, Officers on patrol spotted the stolen truck driving eastbound on Lake Tahoe Blvd, near Al Tahoe Blvd. Officers attempted an enforcement stop on the driver of the stolen truck. The driver failed to yield and sped away from officers.

The driver of the stolen truck fled into the Al Tahoe neighborhood while being pursued by SLT PD Officers. The driver returned to the Lake Tahoe Blvd, from Modesto Av, where he crossed the highway. The driver of the stolen truck jumped the curb on the south side of Lake Tahoe Blvd and attempted to go over some large rocks, which tore off the front driver side wheel. The driver continued to attempt to flee eastbound towards the Rec Center, but the truck became disabled.

The driver of the vehicle then fled on foot. Officers followed and captured the suspect in a parking lot at Modesto Av and Riverside Av. The driver was identified as Paul Mock, 48 years old, out of Sparks, NV. Mock was arrested on the following charges:

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety

Evade peace officer: wrong way driver

Obstruct/resist a peace officer

Mock is currently being held in the El Dorado County jail with a bail of $203,000. The stolen vehicle was towed and stored pending its return to the rightful owner.