Suspect arrested after chase, standoff on US Highway 50

A suspect who led authorities on a pursuit from Solano County to Camino Monday morning and then barricaded themself inside their vehicle on U.S. Highway 50, has been taken into custody.

The suspect is placed in the back of a California Highway Patrol vehicle on Monday.

Mountain Democrat/Thomas Frey

US 50 was closed in both directions as California Highway Patrol and El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office negotiated with the suspect.

A Mountain Democrat reporter at the scene could see the blue Ford truck surrounded by law enforcement vehicles with at least one flat tire.

Officials say the chase began after a Solano County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop the driver of a truck who was driving “erratically” sometime before 7 a.m.

El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies also had Snows Road blocked off Monday morning as the standoff appeared to be near the stretch of Highway 50 that passes over that road, as well as Camino School.