Suspect arrested after chase, standoff on US Highway 50
A suspect who led authorities on a pursuit from Solano County to Camino Monday morning and then barricaded themself inside their vehicle on U.S. Highway 50, has been taken into custody.
US 50 was closed in both directions as California Highway Patrol and El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office negotiated with the suspect.
A Mountain Democrat reporter at the scene could see the blue Ford truck surrounded by law enforcement vehicles with at least one flat tire.
Officials say the chase began after a Solano County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop the driver of a truck who was driving “erratically” sometime before 7 a.m.
El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies also had Snows Road blocked off Monday morning as the standoff appeared to be near the stretch of Highway 50 that passes over that road, as well as Camino School.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User