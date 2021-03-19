Suspect arrested after shooting at South Tahoe authorities
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A suspect is in custody Friday morning after opening fire on South Tahoe authorities with an assault-style rifle.
South Lake Tahoe Police officers responded at about 3 a.m. to a report of a man trying to break into a room at Three Peaks Resort on the 900 block of Park Ave., said a press release.
When officers arrived, they were fired upon by the suspect with an assault-style rifle. An unidentified officer returned fire and hit the suspect who then retreated which led to a two-hour standoff, according to the release.
No officers were injured in the shooting, officials said.
Tahoe SWAT and crisis negotiation teams responded to the scene and convinced the suspect to surrender.
Officials said the suspect’s injuries from being shot were not life threatening. The suspect was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Officials are not yet releasing the suspect’s identity and are asking people to stay out of the area as the investigation evolves.
