Suspect arrested for animal abuse gets higher bail due to ’horrific’ conduct

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A man arrested last week for animal abuse and cruelty was arraigned on Monday and is being held on a higher bail amount due to the “horrific” nature of his conduct.

The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges against Zjar Uruluzu, 57, alleging three felony violations for cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor for failure to care for an animal.

Uruluzu was arraigned on Monday and is being held on $50,000 bail, above the scheduled amount of $20,000.

“Setting bail above schedule in this case reflects the horrific nature of Mr. Uruluzu’s conduct and the risk he poses to the community and our four-legged friends, while protecting the people’s interest in ensuring Mr. Uruluzu’s presence in court so that justice can be executed fairly and expeditiously,” the DA’s office said in a press release.

Uruluzu was arrested Friday, April 9, when El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigating a suspicious vehicle parked at Bridal Veil Falls, about 45 minutes south of South Lake Tahoe, discovered three dead dogs and 13 live dogs inside an SUV, the Tribune previously reported.

Uruluzu was taken into custody and his vehicle was towed for evidence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The dogs reportedly had rope burns — signs of being tethered — and were living in conditions with excessive flies and waste and dead dogs that had been decomposing.

The 13 rescued dogs were placed with Animal Services and are expected to survive.