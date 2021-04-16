Suspect arrested for animal abuse gets higher bail due to ’horrific’ conduct
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A man arrested last week for animal abuse and cruelty was arraigned on Monday and is being held on a higher bail amount due to the “horrific” nature of his conduct.
The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges against Zjar Uruluzu, 57, alleging three felony violations for cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor for failure to care for an animal.
Uruluzu was arraigned on Monday and is being held on $50,000 bail, above the scheduled amount of $20,000.
“Setting bail above schedule in this case reflects the horrific nature of Mr. Uruluzu’s conduct and the risk he poses to the community and our four-legged friends, while protecting the people’s interest in ensuring Mr. Uruluzu’s presence in court so that justice can be executed fairly and expeditiously,” the DA’s office said in a press release.
Uruluzu was arrested Friday, April 9, when El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigating a suspicious vehicle parked at Bridal Veil Falls, about 45 minutes south of South Lake Tahoe, discovered three dead dogs and 13 live dogs inside an SUV, the Tribune previously reported.
Uruluzu was taken into custody and his vehicle was towed for evidence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The dogs reportedly had rope burns — signs of being tethered — and were living in conditions with excessive flies and waste and dead dogs that had been decomposing.
The 13 rescued dogs were placed with Animal Services and are expected to survive.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Lost hiker, and dog, rescued in Desolation Wilderness
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A hiker and her dog who became disoriented while hiking in the Desolation Wilderness last weekend was rescued by emergency personnel.