Suspect arrested for battery with a deadly weapon in Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – On March 24, 2025, around 2:43 a.m., Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a reported disturbance at a residence in Incline Village.

Upon arrival, deputies contacted three individuals inside the residence. Deputies learned the suspect left the residence prior to their arrival.

One victim reported that the suspect had become aggressive during a social gathering, physically assaulting them. The suspect allegedly scratched one victim’s face and struck the other in the forehead with a glass beer bottle. Deputies observed visible injuries consistent with the victims’ accounts.

The suspect was located nearby, sitting down in a ditch. Due to the weather and her clothing, she was placed in a patrol vehicle while they continued their investigation. No visible injuries were observed on the suspect.

The suspect was arrested and booked at the Washoe County Detention Facility on the following charge:

NRS 200.481.2e1 – Battery with a Deadly Weapon