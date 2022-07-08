Suspect arrested for sparking Butterfield Fire in Truckee

A suspect has been arrested for starting the Butterfield Fire.

Bonnie York/Sierra Sun

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On July 7, local authorities received reports about a reasonably-sized fire in the Glenshire neighborhood. Over the span of a few hours, the blaze gained traction, and grew to 12 acres.

Local fire and law enforcement held the fire to 12 acres, however this still prompted mandatory evacuation orders to all residents and businesses in the area, as well as a mandatory closure to the Legacy Trail between Glenshire and downtown Truckee.

It has since been confirmed that the Butterfield Fire was started by a female, who has been taken into custody, according to the Truckee Police Department. The suspect was taken into custody yesterday evening.

“Evidence was obtained indicating that she was responsible for setting several spot fires [in the area] which resulted in the fire. She later admitted to investigators of having set the fires intentionally,” Truckee Police Department announced in a Facebook post Thursday evening.

Authorities have confirmed that no functions of the nearby Tahoe Truckee Sanitation Agency’s water waste treatment facility were impacted by this human-caused fire. However, early morning the same day the Butterfield Fire was started, the suspect had been confirmed to be trespassing on TTSA private property. The Truckee Police Department received several calls of a trespassing individual; and the suspect was escorted off the property with no further pressing charges at the time.

As of Friday, late morning, all evacuation orders have been lifted and the Legacy Trail from Glenshire to downtown Truckee is now open to the public again after fire crews promptly cleared the trails. While residents can return, Truckee Police Department informs locals of the potential damage.

“There may be smoke in the interior area of the fire as crews complete the mop-up and strengthen the fire lines,” Truckee Police Department announced in Facebook post early Friday morning. “We ask the public stay out of the area for your safety and the safety of our fire partners as they work to finish controlling this fire.”

At this time, the female suspect’s identity continues to remain unnamed due to the ongoing investigation; however, she is currently facing several charges of arson.

Truckee residents can receive updates and alerts regarding the Butterfield Fire by signing up for CodeRED, Truckee’s emergency alert system. Sign up at the provided link: https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/CA8B57E20D17