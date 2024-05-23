Suspect arrested in Incline Village murder

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – On May 23, 2024, following an investigation led by Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives, members from the Regional Crime Suppression Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested 30-year-old Alec Flores, as the suspect in the death of 54-year-old Jeffrey McCunn, a resident of Incline Village.

On the evening of June 23, 2023, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on Hazel Court in Incline Village for a report of an unresponsive subject. When deputies and medical personnel arrived on the scene, they located a deceased male in the residence.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives were notified and responded to the scene to take over the investigation. Personnel from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Investigation Section and the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to conduct their respective investigations.

Through continued investigation by Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives, Alec Flores was identified as a suspect in the case. An arrest warrant request was submitted and subsequently issued for Flores on May 14, 2024, by the Incline Village-Crystal Bay Township Justice Court.

On May 23, 2024, Flores was located in Reno and taken into custody without incident by members of the Regional Crime Suppression Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Flores was transported to the Washoe County Detention Facility, where he is being held on the charge of open murder with a deadly weapon enhancement.

“I am immensely proud of the perseverance shown by the men and women of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in their dedicated efforts on this case,” said Sheriff Balaam. “Furthermore, I sincerely appreciate the collaborative efforts of our Regional Crime Suppression Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance in apprehending the suspect. It is my hope that this arrest brings a small sense of closure to the loved ones and friends of the victim.”