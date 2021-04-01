Suspect arrested in South Tahoe car theft

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Tahoe suspected car thief was arrested last week after authorities conducted a “high-risk” stop.

Michael Vasquez



South Lake Tahoe Police on Friday, March 26, received a call about a vehicle that had been reported stolen and was currently parked at the Safeway gas station, said a press release.

Officers located the vehicle and conducted the stop, ordering all occupants out of the vehicle.

Michael Vasquez, 32, who initially gave a false name, was taken into custody for vehicle theft, burglary, parole violation, providing false identification to police and on two warrants from other counties.

He is in the El Dorado County Jail with bail set at $50,000.