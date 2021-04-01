Suspect arrested in South Tahoe car theft
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Tahoe suspected car thief was arrested last week after authorities conducted a “high-risk” stop.
South Lake Tahoe Police on Friday, March 26, received a call about a vehicle that had been reported stolen and was currently parked at the Safeway gas station, said a press release.
Officers located the vehicle and conducted the stop, ordering all occupants out of the vehicle.
Michael Vasquez, 32, who initially gave a false name, was taken into custody for vehicle theft, burglary, parole violation, providing false identification to police and on two warrants from other counties.
He is in the El Dorado County Jail with bail set at $50,000.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User