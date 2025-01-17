Suspect sought in Stateline vehicle theft case

STATELINE, Nev. – On Sunday, January 12, 2025, an unidentified male suspect stole a victim’s 2005 Chrysler 300 from Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, located at 15 U.S. Highway 50, Stateline, Nevada 89449. During the theft, a struggle ensued between the unidentified suspect and victim. The unidentified suspect overpowered the victim and was able to drive away in the victim’s vehicle. Later in the evening, the victim’s vehicle was located unoccupied and abandoned in the Sacramento, California area.

Assistance is requested in identifying this individual. If you have information related to this case or can identify the suspect, contact Douglas County Dispatch at 775-782-5126 or Investigator Grant at 775-781-1227. Reference DCSO case number 25SO01191.