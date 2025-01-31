Suspected car thief arrested in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Friday, January 31, at approximately 9:28 a.m., the South Lake Tahoe Police Department (SLTPD) was notified of vehicle theft in the 1200 block of Lodi Ave. Officers began searching for the stolen vehicle. Around 9:48 a.m., a plain-clothed detective located the vehicle in the parking lot of South Tahoe Middle School. It was unknown at the time whether the vehicle was still occupied. The South Lake Tahoe Police Department immediately had South Tahoe Middle School placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Yolanda Benson Provided / SLTPD

Officers determined that the vehicle was unoccupied and began searching the school campus to ensure that the suspect was not on school grounds. It was quickly determined that the suspect had fled from the vehicle and left campus. The school lifted the lockdown after approximately 10 minutes.

A short time later SLTPD Officers located a suspect matching the description obtained from video surveillance in the area. The suspect was uncooperative and under the influence of a controlled substance. After completing an investigation SLTPD Officers arrested the female suspect, who was booked into the El Dorado County Jail for 10851VC (Theft of a Motor Vehicle) and 148PC (Delay, Resist, Obstruct an Officer). The vehicle was returned to the owner after being processed for evidence.

The suspect gave officers several different names and birthdates, making it hard to identify her. They asked the public for help.

She was finally identified as Yolanda Benson of Culver City, CA. She was on Los Angeles County probation for vehicle theft and had a No Bail felony warrant for Violation of Probation which was added to her charges.