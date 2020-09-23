Suspects sought in robbery near Camp Richardson
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in identifying two suspects in a robbery near Camp Richardson in South Lake Tahoe.
The two suspects were seen driving a silver 2006 Cadillac STS with a California license plate of 8APX208. The vehicle has a black front bumper and no front license plate.
If anyone has information, they should contact Detective Frisby with the sheriff’s office at 530-573-3300.
