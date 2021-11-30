Suspicious suitcase in Incline Village not a bomb
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. —A suspicious suitcase that was reported to authorities Monday in Incline Village was not dangerous.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad responded Monday afternoon to a report of a suspicious package on the 300 block of Village Boulevard.
After investigating, the squad deemed the suitcase safe, and empty, and did not evacuate the area.
