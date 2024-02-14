Sweet Tahoe Time owner houses homeless

Tahoe Time Community Center provides a warm room for vulnerable individuals, seven days a week.

Provided

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – The 5,000 sq. ft. space located at Tahoe Time Community Center fulfills a number of purposes year round. In addition to being the warehouse for Rockwood Tree Service, community and event center, most recently it has been converted to a warm room for those in need.

Beth Moxley, owner of multiple businesses in the Kings Beach area, has created a “No questions asked warming hut” at 8591 Brook Avenue, Kings Beach.

“No questions means no questions,” Moxley said that she has been deeply dedicated to the vulnerable population since she herself was once “that vulnerable.”

No questions or judgements, regardless of the situation Moxley said she has taken in people experiencing a variety of hardships.

“This was our first strategy,” said Leigh Wayne Miller of Tahoe Homeless Coalition. “Now that we’ve graduated to not just overnight and beds we were looking for a place to pass these on.”

Moxley said the Tahoe Homeless Coalition in South Lake Tahoe has paid it forward by sharing an overstock of cots and mattresses that were obtained during COVID.

The mats can be bleached and Miller told the Tribune they have been used in bunkbeds as well.

Three affiliates with the Tahoe Homeless Coalition met with Beth and her husband Hans to transfer the cots and mats previously held in storage. Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The exchange of beds was a moment for the two groups to share their experiences in helping the basin’s unhoused population.

Tahoe Community Center’s warming hut has been dubbed “Project Ta-home” and is separate from the rest of the building. The separate room provides approximately 2000 sqft of space recently outfitted with a new heating system, high-tech security, and a fenced in dog-run.

The warming room is an open space, sanitized and stocked daily. Provided

Individuals in need are welcome to stay during hours of operation, for access call (530)546-8735.

Moxley stocks the warm room each morning with fresh clean linens/blankets for the cots, towels for hot showers and other complimentary toiletries.

“When people ask me ‘Why do you care?’ I ask them, ‘Why don’t you?’,” Moxley told the Tribune, “You see, I too was homeless. “

Moxley told the Tribune how she became homeless in the blink of an eye.

“I had nothing,” said Moxley and added, “I was left without a dollar to my name, no bank accounts.

A woman saw Moxley sitting on the curb crying in front of where she worked at the time, “She picked me up, put me in her car, took me home and gave me a room to live in.”

Moxley said it was then “I promised God if I was ever in a position to help other people, I would give back. She took me to the thrift store to get clothes so I could go to work. I will never forget what she did for me that day.”

For individuals in need Moxley said there is a lock box with a key on a chain long enough to unlock the door.