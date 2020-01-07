Swift Foundation accepting grant applications from El Dorado County nonprofit groups

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation announced Thursday that it is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations in El Dorado County.

Grants will be awarded to select nonprofits that promote literacy, reading and writing skills and programs in the languages, sciences and interdisciplinary areas.

Applications will be accepted through February 15, 2020 and recipients will be announced on May 1, 2020. The Fund will consider applications for grants requesting a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $3,000.

The foundation awards grants to organizations that provide direct service to help with the implementation or expansion of literacy programs for children who are below grade level or experiencing difficulty reading, and also to develop reading and writing skills at all age levels.

The Foundation supports STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) as well. The foundation also occasionally supports programs for adults.

More than $600,000 in grants has been awarded since 2008. The foundation prefers to consider grants for programs instead of grants strictly for purchase of technology.

The foundation also favors awarding grants to organizations that do not have access to large fundraising budgets and are local in nature.

Grants are made only to nonprofit organizations certified as tax exempt. More information is available on the website.