Swift Foundation awards grants to Tahoe area agencies

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation, formed by the former owners and founder of Swift Communications, awards grants to programs that promote literacy, reading and writing skills as well as programs that focus on languages, STEM, STEAM and interdisciplinary areas. Since 2008, more than $865,000 has been awarded to deserving organizations in the communities where Swift Communications conducts business.

The former owners of Swift Communications are grateful to its current owner for assisting with digital and print advertising during the 2022 grant cycle.

The deadline for 2022 grant applications was in mid-February and more than 54 applications were received. The Foundation grant criteria calls for detail about the number of people who will be impacted by the organization’s project and how significant a role the Bessie Minor Swift Foundation will play in the program. Further, applicants must provide a complete description of the project including objectives and strategies to meet those objectives, explain how the project will be evaluated and submit a budget. Recipients will report on their results and insights from their program once the projects are completed.

This year, applications were of exceptional quality and more than $85,000 has been awarded to 33 deserving organizations from five states. The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation thanks the many groups that took the time and energy to apply.

For more information about the Foundation and future grant plans, visit the Bessie Minor Swift Foundation website at http://www.bessieminorswift.org .

2022 Bessie Minor Swift Foundation grants include:

Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe, South Lake Tahoe — $3,000

Funds will purchase furniture and wall decorations that will outfit a dedicated Learning Center where intervention programs and other activities can take place away from the hustle and bustle of the rest of the Club. The Learning Center will be used by 250-300 students over the course of a year and would support small group work as well as one- on-one activities.

Lake Tahoe Unified School District, South Lake Tahoe — $2,400

STEM materials will stimulate the minds of students and develop a strong foundation in science and math. These funds will purchase building equipment, balls and ramps, marble mazes, turn and learn magnetic gears, early coding with robots and more. These will be used to build skills and confidence for 24 students with special needs.

Lake Tahoe Unified School District, South Lake Tahoe — $3,000

Funds will purchase supplies supporting environmental field trips that are the core component of the District’s STEAM program. 2000 students receive outdoor experiential learning opportunities utilizing everything from water test kits to tarps and buckets. Books will also be purchased to provide a language arts component that will prepare for the outdoor activities in advance.

Marine Research and Education, Inc., South Lake Tahoe — $3,000

This is a placed-based science program for third and fifth graders and selected high school students. On-land and on-the water experiences help students learn about the ecosystem of the Lake Tahoe Basin. These funds will pay for captains and teachers, charter boats and supplies and will support more than 5 classes participating in the program.

Adventure Risk Challenge, Truckee — $2,000

Students will write, film and edit videos as part of a 34-day Tahoe summer course. Funds will be used to purchase field guides, video cameras, microphones, some instructor pay, printing and supplies. The student-narrated 3-minute instructional videos will be distributed to community members via social media and as part of an e-newsletter.

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, Truckee — $3,000

This program promotes a love of writing and reading while strengthening students’ writing skills in the summer. Funds will provide a teacher stipend and support the publication of works written by 100 students in grades three through five. The Writers Workshops will be held twice a week for four weeks.

Tahoe’s Connection for Families, Incline Village — $2,171.29

The “Our Beautiful Tahoe” program utilizes field trips, circle time, songs and rhymes to develop early childhood literacy. Funds would be used for books and supplies, manipulatives and outdoor education specialists.