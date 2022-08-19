Emerald Bay swimmer has medical emergency, dies

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A 46-year-old woman died after she had a “medical emergency” while swimming in Emerald Bay Aug. 14, according to El Dorado County sheriff’s officials.

Spring Valley resident Quincy Holakeituai was reportedly swimming near Fannette Island in Lake Tahoe’s Emerald Bay shortly before 5 p.m. when she went into distress.

Bystanders got Holakeituai out of the water and back onboard the boat she was swimming from, immediately rendering CPR while two deputies with the sheriff’s marine unit arrived to assist in getting the woman to a nearby hospital.

Efforts to revive Holakeituai were unsuccessful.