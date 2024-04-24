Switch in Washoe County School District superintendent finalists

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. – A Washoe County School District superintendent candidate has removed his name from consideration, and an internal candidate has been added to the list.

Dr. Christopher Bernier removed his name from consideration, the district said Monday.

As a result, Chief Student and Family Supports Officer for the Washoe County School District Dr. Paul LaMarca was added as the fifth finalist under consideration.

“We committed to the board of trustees that we would bring forward five qualified candidates for their consideration as they make this important decision,” said Dr. Walter Cooper of McPherson and Jacobson, LLC, an executive recruitment and development firm hired by the board in January. “It is common for candidates to decide to pursue other opportunities and remove their names from consideration. Fortunately, following our extensive national search, we had a number of very qualified and worthy candidates to present to the board of trustees. We are proud to add Dr. Paul LaMarca’s name to the list for consideration and excited to bring these five qualified candidates forward to the board and the community.”

Washoe County School District Board Trustee Jeff Church expressed concern about the switch out, stating he was originally told that if a candidate withdrew, they would only move forward with the remaining candidates.

“As an elected Trustee supporting transparency, I want this public now rather than be found out later via a public document request or other means,” said Church in a statement.

The community is encouraged to participate and give input to the board as they make this important decision on behalf of the 60,000 students and more than 8,000 employees.

The public is invited to meet and ask questions of the finalists at an event on Thursday, April 25 at Wooster High School’s community room beginning at 5 p.m. and lasting until 8:15 p.m.

During the event, each candidate will meet with groups in separate rooms for 30 minutes, where they will answer questions and visit groups of attendees representing families, district employees/associations, student voices, and community/business.

The event will be live-streamed and questions can be submitted in advance. The deadline to submit questions via email to WCSD_Communications@WashoeSchools.net is 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Participants will be asked to give feedback to help the board make a final selection.

The five finalists are Joseph M. Ernst, M.Ed., Elizabeth Fagen, Ed.D., Charles R. McNulty, Ph.D., and Troy R. Parks, Ed.D., and Dr. Paul LaMarca.

“We have recruited and identified candidates who are qualified, dedicated, and who would be a good fit for the Washoe County School District,” said Cooper. “We have assembled a strong group of candidates for this important position, both locally and from outside the area, and we look forward to introducing them to the community at upcoming public events. Input from the community and district employees will be crucial to the final selection process, and we will welcome feedback from these important stakeholders as we move forward.”

Wednesday through Friday, the board interviewed the finalists.

On Friday April 26, the board will hold a public meeting where trustees will interview the candidates. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the WCSD Board Meeting Room at 425 E. Ninth St. in Reno.

On May 14, the district will announce the new superintendent. The superintendent will start the position at the beginning of July.

For further information about the five finalists vying for the job of superintendent of the Washoe County School District, go to http://www.washoeschools.net/superintendentsearch