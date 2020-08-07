Traffic committee approves turn restriction pilot program for Meyers
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Traffic Advisory Committee meeting held by El Dorado County on Aug. 5 discussed the pilot project of the turn restriction proposal in Meyers. The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors approved the program. The program would go into effect spring of 2021 and survey through Nov. 16, 2021.
The two right turn restrictions will now apply Sundays and holidays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at North Upper Truckee Rd. and Sawmill Rd. where both roads intersect U.S. Highway 50. The orginal proposal included Mondays with the exception of school buses. The right turn restrictions will apply to all motorists during the hours of operation and days of the week.
The goal of the turn restriction pilot program is:
(1) To have these two specific roadways removed from navigation application routing algorithms.
(2) To retrain motorists who already know and utilize these two routes as cut through routes to Highway 50 Westbound, to stay on Highway 50 and not utilize these routes.
(3) To provide safety corridors to residents who wish to utilize these two routes as an alternative to traveling on US 50 westbound, to travel to and from their homes and places of business.
“The meeting went really well. We went over a lot of public concern,” said Darryl Brown, El Dorado County Traffic Superintendent. “We are going to start small and see how traffic patterns act.”
If goals are met by the temporary restrictions, the county may put in place the full restriction proposal to other roadways.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User