Traffic committee approves turn restriction pilot program for Meyers

turn restrictions will be in effect next spring at Sawmill Rd. and U.S. Highway 50.

Cheyanne Neuffer / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Traffic Advisory Committee meeting held by El Dorado County on Aug. 5 discussed the pilot project of the turn restriction proposal in Meyers. The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors approved the program. The program would go into effect spring of 2021 and survey through Nov. 16, 2021.

The two right turn restrictions will now apply Sundays and holidays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at North Upper Truckee Rd. and Sawmill Rd. where both roads intersect U.S. Highway 50. The orginal proposal included Mondays with the exception of school buses. The right turn restrictions will apply to all motorists during the hours of operation and days of the week.

The goal of the turn restriction pilot program is:

(1) To have these two specific roadways removed from navigation application routing algorithms.

(2) To retrain motorists who already know and utilize these two routes as cut through routes to Highway 50 Westbound, to stay on Highway 50 and not utilize these routes.

(3) To provide safety corridors to residents who wish to utilize these two routes as an alternative to traveling on US 50 westbound, to travel to and from their homes and places of business.

“The meeting went really well. We went over a lot of public concern,” said Darryl Brown, El Dorado County Traffic Superintendent. “We are going to start small and see how traffic patterns act.”

If goals are met by the temporary restrictions, the county may put in place the full restriction proposal to other roadways.