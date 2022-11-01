Tahoe 7th graders learn about wonders of water aboard M.S. Dixie

Adilene Negrete, of the Forest Service, speaks to seventh graders while aboard the M.S. Dixie.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — More than 250 seventh graders from Lake Tahoe Unified School District on Thursday, Oct. 22, boarded the M.S. Dixie paddleboat to learn about the wonders of water.

For many of the students, it was their first time aboard a boat.

“It was so great to finally go on a field trip after the last couple of years of the pandemic,” said seventh grader Eli Letton. “And it was cool to see all these organizations out here who care enough to talk to a bunch of seventh graders.”

Aramark Destinations donated a boat cruise on the M.S. Dixie to local students. While aboard, students tasted and voted on tap water and bottled water with South Tahoe Public Utility District and learned about the unique properties of water with Tahoe Environmental Research Center. They played jeopardy with the Sugar Pine Foundation and practiced civic engagement with the city of South Lake Tahoe.

Checking out samples of aquatic invasive species, students learned how to identify invaders and keep them out of Lake Tahoe with Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the League to Save Lake Tahoe. Lake Valley Fire and South Lake Tahoe Fire explained how to extinguish blazes and be ember aware.

Alissa Zertuche, of Tahoe Institute for Natural Science, discusses being outside with Tahoe seventh graders.

Provided

“My favorite station was the water reflection station on floor one, and the Dixie was very fun,” said seventh grader Crosby Harness.

On the upper deck of the boat, students enjoyed the sunshine while learning about black bears and the geologic events that formed Lake Tahoe with the Forest Service. Looking out at the horizon, students visualized what it would be like to on a mountain peak with Barton Health and explored how being outside makes them feel with Tahoe Institute of Natural Science.

“I liked drawing on the top deck and tasting water on the lower deck,” said seventh grader Olivia Peterson.

The field trip was organized by South Tahoe Environmental Education Coalition, a collaborative network of over 25 local agencies and nonprofits that work together to bring environmental programs to South Lake Tahoe schools.

“Bringing over 250 students aboard the most iconic boat on Lake Tahoe was loud, a bit chaotic, and absolutely magical,” said Shelly Thomsen, event organizer and manager of public affairs and conservation at South Tahoe Public Utility District. “Thank you to Aramark Destinations and community partners for providing our local youth and future leaders with this unique experience.”

More than 250 kids boarded the M.S. Dixie for the event.

Provided

Source: STPUD