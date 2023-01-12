Tahoe Action: Afroman, TOCCATA, Tainted Love, comedy show, Winter Hoedown on tap

Tainted Love: The Best of the 80's will be playing live at Harrah's at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan 14.

Afroman at Whiskey Dick’s Saloon

Late-Nite Productions is bringing Afroman to Whiskey Dick’s Saloon at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, as a part of The High Hopes for 2023 tour. Tickets to the show are $20 online in advanced and $25 the day of the show.

Special guests for this 21-plus show include Glass Tung and The Guestlist, as well as Dj Onthe 1. Doors to the event open at 7 p.m.

Afroman is a southern rapper best known for his stoner classic hit “Because I Got High.” The artist has released a number of albums, including Waiting to Inhale, the Greatest Hitz Live collection, and Frobama: Head of State.

To purchase tickets, visit http://www.ticketweb.com/event/afroman-whiskey-dicks-lake-tickets/12664265 .

TOCCATA – Tahoe Symphony Orchestra & Chorus

The Tahoe Symphony-TOCCATA is kicking of their 18th season with BRRRoque Masters at the South Lake Tahoe Presbyterian Church at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

Tickets are available at the door or online. General admission tickets are $30 for adults, preferred seating is $40 for adults and $15 for youth, and premium seating is $50 of adults and $20 for youth. Those under the age of 23 are admitted for free for non-reserved seating.

The program will take guests on a musical journey conducted by James Rawie.

To purchase tickets and see the full program, visit toccatatahoe.org .

Tainted Love – The best of the 80’s live at Harrah’s

At 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Tainted Love: The Best of the 80’s will be playing live at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe. Relive the 80’s like you never have before with San Francisco’s original 80’s tribute band.

The 21-plus show is general admission only, and tickets can be purchased on ticketmaster.com starting at $27.06 (prices subject to change). Doors to the show will open at 7 p.m.

Tainted Love delivers a complete experience with incredible songs, great moves, and iconic video productions.

To learn more, visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

Sunday Fundraise at Flatstick Pub

Sunday Fundraise is back at Flatstick Pub. This month, the pub will be teaming up with Sierra Child & Family Services to give back to the city’s environment and community.

Each Sunday of January, Flatstick Pub will donate $1 for every beer and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased. In addition, guests will be able to learn from Sierra Child & Family Services representatives about their efforts in the area.

For more information, visit TipsyPutt.com .

Silt Winemaker Dinner at The Loft

The Loft in Heavenly Village is bringing the Silt Wine Company Winemaker Dinner to South Lake Tahoe at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan 18. The meal will feature a five-course dinner with Silt wine pairings for $89 (plus tax and gratuity).

The menu has been carefully designed by The Loft’s certified sommelier and culinary expert Frank Trotta, and includes delicious items like jumbo lump crab arancini, rosemary crusted mini lamb chops, and poached pear and salted honey gelato.

To reserve a spot, visit http://www.tixr.com/groups/thelofttahoe/events/silt-wine-dinner-58443 .

3rd Thursday Comedy Show at Stateline Brewery

Enjoy a night of laughs and liberations at Stateline Brewery for their 3rd Thursday stand-up comedy show. The night will feature tons of comedians including headliner Steve Dente, Wes Alexander, Michael Graham and Ciera.

Doors the show open at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, and comedians begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets to the show are $28, and seating is general admission, first-come, first-served.

All comedians featured in this show are from the Reno/Tahoe area, and are ready to give a performance you won’t forget.

To learn more and get your tickets, visit http://www.omnitahoe.com/event-details/ComedyShowJan19th .

2023 Mid Winter Bald Eagle Count

The Tahoe Institute for Natural Science will be conducting the 42nd annual mid-winter bald eagle count from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

The count is a part of the National Midwinter Bald Eagle Survey that was initiated by the National Wildlife Federation in 1979, and sees volunteers pair up and station at 26 vantage points throughout the basin to count bald eagles.

Registration is required to participate in this event whether it’s your first time or you’re a repeat participant.

To learn more and register, visit http://www.tinsweb.org/upcoming-events/2022-mid-winter-bald-eagle-count-hmzhr .

Diamond Peak Interpretive Mountain Tours

Diamond Peak will be offering a series of free, guided interpretive ski and snowboard tours of the mountain this winter in partnership with IVGID’s Waste Not conservation staff.

Tours will be led at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Fridays January through March, with tours on Friday, Jan. 13.

Participants will learn about the unique plant and animal life that live within the ski area’s boundaries, the history of the resort and the Lake Tahoe region, and how Diamond Peak continues to incorporate sustainable practices into snowmaking and resort operations.

To register, visit the WasteNot table on the deck the morning of the tour and meet on the snow behind the Base Lodge at the tour start time. Walk-ups are accepted if there is space.

Tours are free but participants must have a valid lift ticket or season pass to join.

To learn more visit http://www.diamondpeak.com/event/interpretive-mountain-tours/2023-01-13 .

Live music at the Crystal Bay Club Casino

The Crystal Bay Club Casino will be hosting Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe 25th Anniversary tour with Red Giant Project at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14-15 in the Crown Room.

Tickets to this 21-plus show are $30 (plus taxes/fees).

This 25 year celebration commemorates Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe time together as a band, who have been busy electrifying audiences from around the world. The band has performed everywhere from San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival to being the first late night act at the inaugural Bonnaroo festival.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .

The following week at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, Railroad Earth will be performing in the Crown Room for 21-plus only.

Tickets are $32.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

For over two decades, Railroad Earth has been captivating audiences with outrageous, unpredictable shows, and are ready to bring the heat to chilly Lake Tahoe.

To purchase tickets visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .

Everyday Outlaw’s Winter Hoedown

Local country band Everyday Outlaw will be performing at Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan 12. Tickets to this 21-plus event are $10 (plus service fee).

Everyday Outlaw is a north shore based country band that is sure to bring you to your feet and keep you moving all night long. They’re known for their hit song “This Ain’t No Love Song,” while ranking #44 on the DRT Global Top 50 Country Airplay Chart and #54 on DRT Global Top 150 Independent Airplay Chart.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit alibialeworks.com/incline-public-house .