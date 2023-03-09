Tahoe Action: Arty the Party, Magic After Dark, Comedians Bill Maher, Earthquake on tap

Bill Maher will be at Bally Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m., Saturday, March 11.

Provided/Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Arty the Party at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

You can party with Arty the Party at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, with shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, March 10-11.

It’s the best of disco, dance, R&B, and soul party in the basin with Arty, who has been playing in Lake Tahoe for several years.

Head out to Harrah’s for this free show this weekend and have a blast!

To learn more visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

Magic After Dark: Robert Hall Unfiltered

Enjoy Magic After Dark with Robert Hall in an unfiltered performance at 9 p.m. Friday, March 10 at The Loft Theatre.

This show is a 75-85 minute journey of unique magic, hilarious comedy, and adults mind-games that will satisfy all. This show is for immature audiences is only.

Tickets to this 18-plus show are available starting at $34. Guests can also enjoy dinner and pre-show cocktails in the lounge.

Tickets for the show along with dinner reservations and bar information can be found at The Loft’s website at thelofttahoe.com .

Bill Maher at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Comedian Bill Maher will be performing at Bally’s Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11 in the Showroom for one night only.

Tickets are on sale starting at $47 each. Minors must be accompanied by adults 21-plus and children under six years old will not be admitted.

Bill Maher is an American comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor, and television host. He is best known of this HBO political talk show Real Time with Bill Maher and a similar late-night show called Politically Incorrect.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit casinos.ballys.com/lake-tahoe/events-calendar.aspx?display=list .

Comedian Earthquake at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

At 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11, comedian, actor, and voice-artist Earthquake will be performing at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe in the South Shore Room.

Tickets to this 21-plus show are starting at $40.82. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Earthquake currently has a special on Netflix that is produced by Dave Chappelle, and blesses that audience with a masterclass on the art of stand-up comedy.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

Sunday FundRaise at Flatstick Pub

Each Sunday for the month of March, Flatstick Pub will be teaming up with Clean Up The lake to give back to the South Lake Tahoe environment and community.

On Sundays, Flatstick Pub will donate $1 for every beer and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased. In addition, guests can learn form Clean Up The Lake representatives on how their efforts are meeting the challenges of their mission head on.

Head in for a game of mini-golf and a beer with some friends and help support the community!

To learn more visit http://www.tipsyputt.com/tahoe-events .

3rd Thursday Comedy Show at Stateline Brewery

Enjoy a night of laughs and liberations at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at Stateline Brewery for the fourth Thursday series of Comedy Show.

Presale tickets are on sale for $21 plus taxes and fees, and go up to $25 the day of the show.

Headlining the performance will be David Gamble featuring Matt Wigang as the host. Special guests Camille Porter and Luke Demus will also be joining.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. and seating is on a first come first serve basis.

To learn more about the show visit http://www.omnitahoe.com/event-details/3rd-thursday-comedy-show-March .

Incline High School Boys Golf Fundraiser-Fizzy Beez Tasting

From 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, Incline Burger is partnering up with the Incline High School Boys Golf Team to do a Fizzy Beez tasting with Annika Sorenstam at Inclined Burgers and Brews.

20% of the proceeds form the day/night will go to the local golf team to support them in their current season and lift going forward.

Enjoy a brew from Fizzy Beez and a burger and help support the local Incline Village Community!

Live Music at Crystal Bay Club Casino

Moontricks with Saqi will be playing at the Crystal Bay Club Casino Red Room at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.

This 21-plus show will also feature Diamonde. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advanced and $25 plus taxes and fees the day of the show.

Moontricks is made up of Nathan burley and Sean Rodman, who are nationally known for their electro-folk sound. The duo are able to mix organic folk, roots rock, and old-time blues to create a show that is out of this world.

At 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16, Andy Franco & The U.N. with special guests Big Something will be performing in the Crown Room.

This 21-plus show is $25 in advanced and $30 plus taxes/fees the day of the show. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Andy Franco and The U.N. are an American blues rock band that formed in Los Angeles in 2007, and just recently released a new single, “Oh, What A Life” which available now.

To secure your tickets to either of these shows visit devildogshows.com .

Jazz Music Night at Glasses Wine Bar

Doug Coomler will be at Glasses Wine Bar at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11 for Jazz Music Night.

Coomler will be playing light jazz on the saxophone along with Nick playing on the piano.

Reservations for this show are recommended. No ticket purchase is necessary. Wine and other spirits will be available for purchase.

To learn more visit glasseswinebar.com/events .

UC Davis Tahoe Science Lecture Series

UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center will be hosting a teacher training workshop, Trout in the Classroom 2023, from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 16.

This hands-on, interdisciplinary project for grades K-12 will include setting up an aquarium and observing fish eggs until they develop and hatch.

Completion of a training workshop is required to receive fish eggs.

For more information visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu/tic.

To sign up email Ashley@4swep.org .