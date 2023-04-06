Tahoe Action: Boarding for Breast Cancer, Tipsy golf for a cause, history talks, night tubing, live music this week

Boarding for Breast Cancer will be hosting the Love Your Peaks fundraising event at Sierra-at-Tahoe from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Provided/Sierra-at-Tahoe Website

Boarding for Breast Cancer – Love Your Peaks Event

Seirra-at-Tahoe Resort will be welcoming Boarding for Beast Cancer back to the mountain to raise funds and awareness of during their Love Your Peaks event from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 8.

This free event will have B4BC volunteers set up throughout the mountain with dealers for the Pink Poker Run. Find each dealer and take a card. Stop by the B4BC booth at the Plaza and turn in you hand to see if you win a prize.

In addition, there will be a silent auction and fundraising opportunities.

There will also be an all ages and abilities Park Jam, live music in the Plaza, and more.

Visit http://www.sierraattahoe.com/event/boarding-for-breast-cancer-love-your-peaks-4-8-23 to learn more.

Sunday Fundraise at Flatstick Pub

Flatstick Pub will be teaming up with Bread & Broth for the month of April to give back to South Lake Tahoe’s community.

Every Sunday for the month of April, Flatstick Pub will donate $1 for every beer and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased to Bread & Broth.

Along with activities at Flagstick including Tipsy Putt, guests can enjoy a beer and learn rom Bread & Broth representatives about how their efforts meet the challenges of their mission head-on.

For more information about Bread & Broth visit breadandbroth.org .

Lake Tahoe History Talks at The History of Museum Complex

Join David and Gayle Woodruff and the Lake Tahoe Historical Society at 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 12, for a Tahoe Talks at the History Museum Complex located at 3058 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

The Woodruff’s will be presenting “Tales Along Lake Tahoe Shoes – A Sentimental Journey,” where they will take listeners on a journey back in time as they reflect on the lakes varied, diverse, and sometimes complicated human history.

This 50-minute presentation is suitable of all ages and are free. Donations are happily accepted.

After the talk, the History Museum will be open for viewing and to purchase the Woodruff’s book.

To sign up for future notifications for events and to learn more about this Tahoe Talk, visit laketahoemuseum.org .

Night Tubing at Tube Tahoe

Tube Tahoe will be hosting night time tubing from 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 7-8.

Get ready for a night of fun and festive lights with the family for just $65 per adult and $55 per child for an hour and a half of tubing.

To learn more visit tubetahoe.com/#hourspricing.

Write Your Life: Memoir Workshop at Incline Library

Incline Village Library will be hosting a memoir workshop from 2-4 p.m. Monday, April 10.

Join fellow writers in writing and sharing memorable moments and experiences.

This workshop is free, but those who plan to attend should register to attend by visit the library’s website at events.washoecountylibrary.us/event/10120717 .

Kids on Bikes: Incline Village Edition

Incline Village Library is hosting Kids on Bikes: Incline Village edition for three days of role-playing game fun.

From 2-4 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, April 11-13, children in Incline Village can go up against monsters and zombies in their own backyard in this RPG adventure.

It is free to play, but registration should be done at events.washoecountylibrary.us/event/9916010 . There aren’t many seats left, so get registered soon!

Tahoe Talks at Incline Village Library

The Incline Village Library will be hosting a Tahoe Talks discussion on understanding systemic racism and white supremacy in the United States from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.

The talk will explore the history of laws and policies that created and enforced racial inequality from the colonial era to the present.

This talk will be led by Professor Greta de Jong and Assistant Professor Callum Ingram, who will explain how racist social structures and ideas of white supremacy are intertwined and reinforce each other, and why it’s so important to address and understand this today.

It is free to attend this talk, and registration can be done at events.washoecountylibrary.us/event/9892968 .

Talks @ Tahoe at UNR at Lake Tahoe

The University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe will be hosting a new public speakers’ series, Talks@Tahoe, with a talk about stress and well being with Melissa Piasecki at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.

This free event will be hosted in Prim Library in the Mezzanine. Incline Village and surrounding communities are invited to join together for this engaging conversation.

To save your spot register at http://www.unr.edu/lake-tahoe/talks .

Live music at the Crystal Bay Club Casino

The Crystal Bay Club Casino has a full line up of performers this weekend, beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, April 7, with Bill and Jillian Nershi featuring Jason Hann.

Tickets for this seated, 21-plus show are on sale for $25 in advanced and $30 the day of the show with taxes and fees.

Bill and Jillian Nershi have been playing their “date night” show in Golden, Colorado, for one a decade, and will be taking the romance straight to Crystal Bay for a night to remember.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8, Lucero will be coming to the basin to perform their “Should’ve Learned By Now” tour with The Shackletons in the Crown Room.

This 21-plus show is $25 in advanced and $30 the day of the show plus taxes and fees.

Lucero is an American county-punk/alternative country band based in Memphis, Tennessee. They have released 11 studio albums through their own label, and have been described as a synthesis of “soul, rock, and country” that is specific to Memphis.

To learn more about either show visit devildogshows.com .

Live music and record swap at Alibi Ale Works

Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House will be hosting Mr. Johnson live at 9 p.m. Saturday, April 8 for free.

Coming from Reno, Nevada, this two-piece country and western band will be playing old classics along with some newer tunes and even some of their own.

The fun will keep on going at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 with Tam’s Record Sale & Swap.

Come by and swap or purchase some epic records from Tam’s massive vinyl collection, while Ivan, aka Disco Cat, spins records and bings groovy vibes.

In addition to great beer and the record swap, there will also be bingo happening, so make sure to bring by some records and stay for some games.

To learn more visit alibialeworks.com/incline-public-house .

Live music and Girl Scout Cookie Wine Pairings at Glasses Wine Bar

Spend an evening at Glasses Wine Bar and enjoy live music with Martin & Vargas at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8.

Reservations are recommended for this show, which is 21-plus. This show is free to attend, but make sure to purchase a glass of wine to enjoy while you watch.

The duo is back with gorgeous Mediterranean-style music that transports your mind and spirit away to the beautiful, warm sunshine.

At 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, April 11-12, Glasses will be hosting Girl Scout cookie wine pairings.

Reservations are required, and tasting groups can be no larger than four scheduled for 30 minutes anytime between 3-8 p.m.

The cost is $25 per person, and $21 for those in the Wine Club.

Taste five different Girl Scout cookies paired with great wine and a great time with friends.

To learn more visit glasseswinebar.com/events .