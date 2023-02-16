Tahoe Action: Capital Cities on stage, Tahoe Symphony presents Pitcairn; Live music at CBC, wine bar

The Pimps of Joytime will be performing at the Crystal Bay Club Casino at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.

Capital Cities at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Capital Cities will be performing at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe in the South Shore Room at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.

Tickets to the show are on sale starting at $22.47, with prices subject to change.

Guests must be 21-plus to enter, and doors will open at 7 p.m.

Capital Cities formed in 2008 before releasing their first single in 2011. The duo, made up of Ryan Merchant and Sebu Simonian, are known for their hit single “Safe and Sound.”

To learn more and purchase tickets visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

TOCCATA presents Elizabeth Pitcairn in concert

TOCCATA’s 18th anniversary WinterFest continues at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at St. Theresa Church in South Lake Tahoe.

The show will feature Elizabeth Pitcairn perfuming Vieuxtemps Concerto #5 on the Red Stradivarius violin, along with the orchestra and chorus performing section from Mendelssohn’s greatest oratorio, Elijah.

Tickets are available at the door and online at toccatatahoe.org . General admission for adults is $30, with preferred seating for $40. Under 23 youth are admitted for free in non-reserved seating. Seniors receive a $5 discount.

To learn more and purchased your tickets visit toccatatahoe.org .

Events at Incline Village Library

The Incline Village Library will be hosting multiple community events, beginning with the Inclined to Read Book Group that meets from 10:30-11:30 a.m. every third Tuesday of the month. The group will be meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21 to discuss Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult. Registration is recommended for this free event, where coffee and refreshments will be served.

To register visit events.washoecountylibrary.us/event/10118966 .

The library will also be hosting a two day event for children to learn how to code and build with LEGO Robots.

This free event is offered to children ages 10-16, and will be happening at 1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 21-22.

This class is open to all levels and will challenge minds through building bots that will travel and interact with obstacles.

To register visit events.washoecountylibrary.us/event/9490423 .

Live music at Crystal Bay Club Casino

The Elovaters will be coming to the Crystal Bay Club Casino on their “Sharks with Frik’n Lasers Tour” featuring Surfer Girl and Claire Wright.

This 21-plus show will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 with tickets on sale for $18 in advanced and $20 the day of the show.

The Elovaters are a rising group in the American reggae scene, made up of a couple of kids from the south shore of Boston.

They have played noteworthy reggae festivals like Cali Roots, Levitate Music Festival, and One Love Cali Reggae Fest.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, The Pimps of Joytime will bet taking the Crown Room stage with special guest Black Joe Lewis.

Tickets to the 21-plus show are $25 in advanced and $30 the day of the show are available now.

The group will be touring their newest album Reachin’ Up, which features kaleidoscopic styles and undeniably funky dance music.

To learn more and purchase tickets for either show visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .

Live music at Glasses Wine Bar

Jonathan Hennion will be performing live at Glasses Wine Bar at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.

This free show will have bar seating available and wine to purchase. Reservations are recommended.

Hennion will be playing guitar along with showcasing his beautiful voice for a night you don’t want to miss.

To learn more visit glasseswinebar.com/events .