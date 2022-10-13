Tahoe Action: Classic car show, giveaway; Rob Schneider at Stateline; Fundraise for LTWC, Clean Tahoe

Rob Schneider will be at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe performing at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 in the South Shore Room. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Provided/Ticketmaster.com

South Tahoe Classic Car Show, Old Car Giveaway Show at Heavenly Village

The South Shore-based nonprofit Good Sam Safe Ride will conclude its 2022 show season with the South Lake Tahoe Classic Car Show and Old Car Giveaway this weekend from Friday-Sunday, Oct. 14-16, for free for both participants and attendees.

From 5 p.m. Friday the weekend will kick off with a free Cool Car Cruise Night at Heavenly Village. Gas money drawing and prizes will be happening throughout the evening. The ride is open to cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

On Saturday, 25 trophies will be given out and on Sunday, raffle tickets will be pulled. The show is an appreciation of old, classic automobiles. Car check-in begins at 9 a.m. Friday and awards will be handed out at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Old Car Giveaway will be on Sunday, Oct. 16. Tickets to enter the raffle to win a fully restored 1967 El Camino Chevy Pick-Up and 1957 Westerner Camper are $10 each, 3 for $20, 8 for $50, 17 for $100, and 73 for $400.

Proceeds from the raffle help Good Sam Safe Ride provide safe rides for intoxicated drives in the Lake Tahoe Area for free.

The show will be held in the Heavenly Village Shopping Center at 1001 Heavenly Village Way. To learn more, visit goodsamesaferide.com .

Rob Schneider at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Comedian Rob Schneider will be at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, for his “I Have Issues” tour.

The accomplished actor, comedian, screenwriter, and director will be performing in the South Shore Room and tickets are still available starting at $105 on ticketmaster.com . This 21-plus event is assigned seating. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Schneider is a well-known stand-up comic and veteran of Saturday Night Live, and is excited to bring his “I Have Issues” tour to the South Shore.

To purchase tickets and learn more, visit caesars.com/lake-tahoe/shows .

Sunday Fundraise at Flatstick Pub

Flatstick Pub and Clean Tahoe are coming together to give back to the South Lake Tahoe environment and community. Each Sunday for the month of October, Flatstick Pub will be donating $1 for every beer and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased to Clean Tahoe.

Clean Tahoe Program is a community based non-profit organization dedicated to improving the visual environment of the South Shore of Lake Tahoe Basin through proper litter and trash management and education.

Flatstick Pub hosts an indoor mini golf course, and there will be Clean Tahoe representatives around to teach community members about how their efforts meet the challenges of their mission head-on.

Wild & Free Fundraising Dinner for Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care

Wild & Free is back in-person at Valhalla Tahoe from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, hosted by Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care. Enjoy a delicious meal from South Lake Tahoe’s favorite The Cork & More and enjoy food, custom drinks and the gorgeous location with fun activities while supporting an amazing cause.

All proceeds from ticket purchases along with the online auction will go directly to feeding, care, and medical needs of the hundreds of wild animals and birds that are cared for at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care every year.

Tickets to the in-person event are currently sold out, but the online auction will be available for all to participate in. There will also be a Virtual Gala, where guests can join the festivities live from the comfort of their own home.

To learn more, visit ltwc.org .

Paws 2 Read at Incline Village Library

The Incline Village Library will be hosting a Paws 2 Read event for all ages from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Paws 2 Read is a reading program for children for children of all ages presented by Paws 4 Love. Friendly dogs will lend a loving ear to beginning readers and after reading, children will receive a free book.

To register, visit events.washoecountylibrary.us/calendar/virtual?cid=12809&t=m&d=0000-00-00&cal=12809&inc=0 .

Puppy Plunge at Ski Beach

Join Pet Network Humane Society and Incline Village Parks and Rec for the Puppy Plunge to celebrate the opening of off-season dog access to Ski Beach.

The fun-filled day with furry friends is free and will be happening from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Access to IVGID beaches is restricted to IVGID Picture Pass holders, their guests and Recreation Punch Card holders with beach access. For more information, visit petnetwork.org/events .