Tahoe Action: Clutch at Harrah’s, Derby Day at Bowl Incline, Spring Pop-up Shop, craft and sip party on tap

Clutch will be at Harrah's Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. Friday, May 5 in the South Shore Room.

Provided/ Ticketmaster.com

Clutch at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Start your weekend off right as Clutch brings their “No Stars Above” tour to the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. Friday, May 5.

Tickets to the show are currently on sale for $40, with prices subject to change. This is a standing room show only, and guests must be 21-plus to enter.

Openers for the show include Nate Burgman and Amigo the Devil.

Clutch just released their 12th studio album titled “Book of Bad Decisions,” which is said to be their finest record to date. To learn more and purchase tickets visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

Spring Pop-Up at Bridget Giroux Design

Head over to Bridget Giroux Design located in Incline Village to shop a curated collection of gifts for all while sipping on some bubbles.

From 11-5 a.m. on Friday, May 5 and 12, Saturday, May 6 and 13, and Sunday, May 7 and 14, Bridget Giroux will be hosting a pop-up shop featuring an assortment of hand-picked gifts from artists and artisans from near and far.

Celebrate the melting of the snow and coming of spring in style!

To learn more visit http://www.bridgetgiroux.com/pop-up-gallery .

Spring Fling Handmade Faire at The Chateau

Head over to the Spring Fling Handmade Faire at The Chateau from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 26 at The Chateau in Incline Village.

This event will be gather local artists, craftspeople, and small businesses at one unique handmade craft fair.

Perfect for the whole family, this fair will offer free parking as well as free admission.

Derby Day Event at Bowl Incline

Enjoy the Kentucky Derby at Bowl Incline from 3-6 p.m Saturday, May 6 in your Derby Day best.

Join the team in the upstairs lounge to watch the derby with a special menu that includes a make-you-own mac and cheese station, a hot browns station, plenty of drinks to go around.

This event is for both adults and children, and tickets are $75 a person plus taxes and fees.

To learn more visit http://www.bowlincline.com/event-details/derby-day-bowl-incline .

Meet the Winemaker at Glasses Wine Bar

From 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, Glasses Wine Bar will be hosting a Meet the Winemaker event with Delille Cellars from Washington State.

Come see and taste the latest wines from Delille Sellers and purchase a few bottles to go home with.

There are two tasting periods limited to 12 people each at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. and reservations are required to attend.

To make your reservation call 530-270-9463 or email infor@glasseswinebar.com .

Craft and Sip at Glasses Wine Bar

Join in on the fun at Glasses Wine Bar from 5:30-7:30 Wednesday, May 10, for a craft and sip party where guests will create their own “Hello Season” masterpiece.

For just $60 a person, guest will be taken on a journey with Tahoe Artisans in personalizing a piece of art work to take home.

Enjoy delicious charcuterie, great wines, and tons of fun while you create your own personalized seasonal sign.

Registration includes supplies, instructions, and appetizers.

Space is limited so register now at tahoeartisan.com/products/craft-and-sip-party.