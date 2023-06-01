Tahoe Action: Cool Car Fridays Cruise Night, live music, fishing derby, open mic night on tap

Cool Car Fridays Cruise Night at Heavenly Village

Cool Car Cruising Fridays is returning to to Heavenly Village for 5-8 p.m. on Fridays through October.

This event is free for all and is brought to South Lake Tahoe by Good Same Safe Ride.

There will be gas money drawings, prizes and more, with the cruise open to all cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

To learn more visit http://www.goodsamsaferide.com .

Fever Dream – A Rock Burlesque Experience at Hard Rock Lake Tahoe

The Rock Hard Burlesque Babes are here for summer 2023 and are bringing you the Fever Dream show at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays starting Friday, June 2 in the Vinyl Room at Hard Rock Lake Tahoe.

This 21-plus show is $40 for general admission and $50 for VIP couch seating, and will feature an incredible experience that will bring your fever dreams to a reality.

This show is presented by Dreu Murin Productions. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and all ticket sales are final. This show contains explicit content.

To learn more about this enticing event visit hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/events/fever-dream-a-rock-burlesque-experience .

Heavenly Village Summer Concert Series

The Heavenly Village Summer Concert series will continue at 5:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, with Greg Austin Band and Michael Furlong.

This free concert series will be happening on the stage between Fire and Ice and Gunbarrel Tavern until 9:15 p.m both evenings, and is family friendly.

On Friday, June 2, Greg Austin Band will be performing. This singe, songwriter, and musician is ready to command the stage with his country sound and top-notch writing skills.

The following evening, Michael Furlong will take the stage. This long-time local has been performing for years, and is ready to go back to his roots of this one-of-a-kind performance.

To learn more visit theshopsatheavenly.com .

74th annual Hwy 50 Wagon Train

The Highway 50 Wagon Train will be making its 74th annual trek for Stateline to Placerville on Sunday, June 4, with a kick off party at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at the History Museum Complex.

This free, family friendly party will feature tours of the history museum and other houses on the property, with plenty of hands-on activities for the children, pony rides, and horse drawn carriage rides.

In addition, there will be vendors of western wear, jewelry, and more, live music by Cash Only Band and Doug Schwartz and the Whiskey Wolves, with live entertainment, food, drinks, and more.

More information about the kick off party can be found at http://www.laketahoemuseum.org .

The fun will continue from Sunday, June 4, through Saturday, June 10, where riders will be taking the trek from Stateline to Place County.

Those can ride for a single day, or for the entire trip, and see the wonders of the great land as one travels down the road at an average speed of three miles per hour. There will be evening campfires, storytelling, and entertainment to round the experience out. Families are welcome on this trek.

To participate, one must meet a certain amount of criteria and register, which can be done at http://www.hwy50wagontrain.com/wagontrain.html . Registration prices vary, and those wishing to participate must meet a certain authenticity level.

Optimists Club’s Kids Fishing Derby at Sawmill Pond

The South Lake Tahoe’s Optimist Club’s annual kid’s fishing derby at Sawmill Pond will be held from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, June 4.

This event is free to children 14 years old and younger, and while challenge the children to catch fish on their own. There will be fishing tackle and bait available, along with expert guidance from Tahoe Fly Fishing, and a free fish cleaning table.

Optimist members will be serving free hot dogs and lemonade to children.

This event is being sponsored in part by Raley’s.

For more information on Sawmill Pond please call Tahoe Fly Fishing Outfitters at 530-541-8208.

Postmodern Jukebox at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

At 8 p.m. Saturday, June 3, Harrah’s Lake Tahoe will be hosting Postmodern Jukebox on their Life in the Past Lane tour in the South Shore Room.

Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com starting at $149.00, with prices subject to change.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., and children under six years old will not be permitted.

Postmodern Jukebox was created by pianist Scott Bradlee in 2011 in his basement out of Queens, New York. The group has grown to become a pop culture mainstay, playing thousands of shows worldwide and creating an unforgettable experience you don’t want to miss.

To purchase tickets visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride

The 30th annual America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride, which brings over 3,000 bicyclists from throughout the country, will bring riders around the 72-mile shoreline of Lake Tahoe all day Saturday, June 4.

After 30 years with event director Curtis Fong, Bike the West has announced that ownership and event production has officially been transferred to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The ride will begin at 6 a.m. with start waves every five minutes until 7:30 a.m.

Riders will ride the Higway clockwise around the lake through both Nevada and California, and includes a challenging climb to a scenic rest stop overlooking Emerald Bay, a climb to Spooner Junction, and rolling ascents and descents around eh lake.

Participants must be at least 14 years old, properly conditions, and experienced on riding roadways.

To learn more and register visit cure.lls.org/event/2023-america’s-most-beautiful-bike-ride/e457711 .

OMG Fun Run at the Old Meyers Grade

The 7th annual OMG Fun Run will be happening for 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Old Meyers Gate in Meyers.

Registration is open through 8 p.m. Saturday, June 3. Advanced registration is $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under, and includes a free OMG t-shirt. Children under 5 are free to attend, but will not receive a t-shirt.

Registration will be open the day of the event. Adults will pay $20 and children will pay $10. Registration will be open from 8:30-9:30 a.m. onsite.

Costumes are encouraged, and best costume in each division will win a prize, with additional prizes up of gabs.

The fun run is presented by the Meyers Community Foundation, and all proceeds will go to fund, support, and promote creative and sustainable projects and community-enhancing events in Meyers.

To learn more and register visit http://www.meyerscommunityfoundation.org/omg-fun-run/2023 .

Illenium at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Area at Harveys

Illenium will be playing at Lake Tahoe Out Arena at Harveys at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4, with special guests Said The Sky and Imanu for the summer concert series.

Tickets are on sale on ticketmaster.com starting at $69.50, with prices subject to change.

The outdoor arena is an all ages venue. Everyone is required to have a ticket for both reserved and general admission. Infants are discouraged from attending.

Illenium elevates dance music with his bold, progressive take on the genre. He’s topped the U.S. charts multiple times and has garnered over five billion collective streams as an artist.

To purchase your tickets visit http://www.caesars.com/harveys-tahoe/shows .

Open Mic Night at Valhalla Tahoe

Head over to the Boathouse Theatre at Valhalla Tahoe for you chance to perform on stage at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 5.

Gates to the theatre will open at 5:30 p.m., with doors to the Boathouse opening at 6:30 p.m.

Sign-ups will be outside the Boathouse from 6 p.m on, and depending on the number of participants, there is a chance to do two to three songs. It is free to participate.

Make sure to have your instruments/amp ready to bring into the Boathouse.

To learn more visit valhallatahoe.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=177&utm_campaign=ltvaopenmic&utm_source=calendar&utm_medium=cpc&utm_content=external .

A Tribute to the Music of Patsy Cline at Valhalla Tahoe

At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, Valhalla Tahoe will be hosting “A Tribute to the Music of Patsy Cline” starring Joni Morris.

The show will feature the music of Patsy Cline, a woman who has grown more popular now than ever with her heart-breaking melodies performed by Morris, who pays her own tribute to the queen of country music.

Tickets are $35. Ticket holders should pull up to the gate to let in by the attendant, which will open at 5:45 p,m. There is about an 1/8th of a mile walk on paved path from the lot to Boathouse Theatre, so allow time for walking and wear comfortable shoes.

To learn more visit valhallatahoe.showare.com/orderticketsarea.asp?p=436&a=7&utm_campaign=ltvajoni&utm_source=calendar&utm_medium=cpc&utm_content=external .

Stag’s Leap Wine Dinner at the Riva Grill on the Lake

Riva Grill will be hosting an intimate and personable wine dinner with Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 8.

Join other wine enthusiasts on the second floor overlooking the fantastic lake views with a prime sunset setting with multiple courses and wine pairings.

A spot at this dinner is $200 a person, and includes oysters, Dungeness crab, Chlean sea bass, Australian lamb chops, and prime filet of beef. Each course will be paired with beautiful wine from Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars.

To reserve you spot visit http://www.rivagrill.com .

Tahoe East Shore Cleanup Day

Clean up the East Shore Trail in Incline Village at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 3 with your friends and family.

Check in at the Incline Village Recreation Center, and then head out to the trail to pick up trash. Pick-up tools, bags, buckets, safety vests, disposable masks, and gloves will be available. Please make sure to wear sturdy shoes, work clothes, a long-sleeved shit, a hat, and work gloves.

Waivers are required for formal participation, and children must be accompanied by adults.

For more information call 775-832-1284 or email wastenot@ivgid.com .

Block Party at Incline Village Library

Incline Village Library invites you to a neighborhood block party and summer reading kick-off at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3.

This family friendly event will include outdoor games and activities, free hot dogs, a book sale, community information booths, a fire truck, and more.

It is free to come and participate, so make sure to stop by.

Bob Log III at Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House

Bob Long III will be at Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House at 9 p.m. Saturday, June 3, with tickets on sale now for just $10 per person.

Bob Long II is a man with a mission with his guitar and a steady sound of steel string blues and heavy rock and roll.

Enjoy a beer and some great music with friends and family at this 21-plus show.

To learn more visit alibialeworks.com/incline-public-house .

TOCCATA Tahoe Symphony Orchestra at St. Francis Assisi

Join the TOCCATA Tahoe Symphony Orchestra at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the St. Francis of Assisi Church for a concert performance like no other.

There are multiple different ticket options available, with general admission for adults at $30 per person, $25 for seniors 65-plus, and free for youth under 23.

All performances will be conducted by Maestro James Rawie.

There will be multiple performances, featuring violinist Alexander Aisenberg and soprano Madison Hatten.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit http://www.tickettailor.com/events/tahoesymphony/910454?#.

Incline Elementary School Summer Kick off

Have fun with the whole family at the Incline Elementary School Summer Kick Off party from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 at Incline Elementary School.

The event will benefit the school’s enrichment programs, with fun including a silent auction, raffles, food trucks, tie-dye tables, games, temporary tattoos, and more.

This free event is family friendly and all are welcome.