Tahoe Action: Don Felder at Bally’s, Kyle Smith at Whiskey Dick’s, Live music at the CBC

Don Felder at Bally’s

Don Felder, renowned former lead guitarist The Eagles, will be performing at Bally’s Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in the Showroom.

Tickets to the show are on sale on Ticketmaster.com for starting at $39, though ticket prices are subject to change. Minors must be accompanied by an adult 21-plus, and those under six years old will not be admitted.

Felder is known to be a true American rock and roll guitar hero, and has continued his solo career growth through touring and recording. To learn more visit casinos.ballys.com/lake-tahoe/events-calendar.aspx .

Kyle Smith at Whiskey Dick’s Saloon

Late-Nite Productions present Kyle Smith and Lozano at Whiskey Dick’s Saloon at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan 21.

Advanced tickets are available online for $15 and $20 on the day of the show. This show is 21-plus.

Kyle Smith is a reggae singer-songwriter from the Ventura, California currently touring his album “Lost Cause.” His music is a unique blend of Cali-roots, reggae, dub, hip hop, and punk rock.

To learn more about this show visit http://www.ticketweb.com/event/kyle-smith-whiskey-dicks-lake-tickets/12711115?pl=latenite .

Live music at Crystal Bay Club Casino

Dead Winter Carpenters will be headlining at Crystal Bay Club Casino at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 in the Crown Room. Tickets to the 21-plus show are available for $15 in advanced and $20 the day of the show (plus taxes/fees).

Dead Winter Carpenters are a local alternative country band from North Lake Tahoe. Their sound consists of a progressive blend of bluegrass, roots rock, and folk with influence from the Bakersfield Sound.

Lettuce with Kiefer will be performing 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Jan 25-26 in the Crown Room as well.

Tickets to the 21-plus show are $30 in advanced and $35 the day of the show (plus taxes/fees).

Lettuce just released their eighth studio album “Unify,” an album that has been described as a pure expression of the band, and transports listeners to a place where life exists and in peace, love, harmony, and music.

To learn more about both shows and purchase tickets visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .

Live music at Glasses Wine Bar

Andre Chevalier will be performing at Glasses Wine Bar at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Known for his incredible covers and creative performances, Chevalier is set to give another great show this weekend.

Enjoy a glass of wine and listen to great acoustic guitar songs. This event is 21-plus. To learn more visit glasseswinebar.com/events .