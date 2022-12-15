Tahoe Action: Eric Rachmany, Nutcracker at Stateline; Up To Snow Good party, Vodka and Latkes fundraiser

Come to AleWorX Stateline at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, for a night of winter celebrations and fun, with raffles, a DJ, and more.

Provided/Mike Peron

Fish Taco Friday at River Grill on the Lake

Fish Taco Friday at Riva Grill on the Lake is back from 6:30-9:30 p.m. every Friday all winter long. Head over to the grill after hitting the slopes and enjoy free live music, fish tacos, drink specials, raffle giveaways, and more.

This event kicks off Friday, Dec. 16, so make sure to head over and get in on the fun.

To learn more visit http://www.rivagrill.com .

Eric Rachmany at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Eric Rachmany’s Acoustic Tour is coming to Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, for a night of stripped-down songs and covers with Kyle Ahern Music.

Tickets are currently available on Ticketmaster.com starting at $35 (plus taxes/fees) and ticket prices may change at any time.

Special guests of the show include Geoff Beers and Cydeways. Doors to the event will open at 7 p.m.

Rachmany is a member of Rebelution, a raggae rock band formed in Isla Vista, Calif. His acoustic tour will feature his Rebelution songs with a new, softer sound.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .



Up to Snow Good Party at AleWorX

Come to AleWorX Stateline at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, for a night of winter celebrations and fun, with raffles, a DJ, and more.

Provided/Mike Peron

Lake Tahoe AleWorX at Stateline is hosting a winter celebration, Up To Snow Good, from 7 p.m. to late Saturday, Dec. 17.

The event is free until 11 p.m., and will have a live DJ, food and drinks, $12 one topping pizza, $5 shot specials, ski shots, and beer towers. There will also a raffle prize giveaway, and well drinks are half off with a raffle ticket.

If that’s not enough to get you to this party, there will also be a $10 beer pong tournament that includes a free pitcher of beer. Bottle service will be available, and reservations can be made at the door.

To learn more, visit facebook.com/events/513394550743008 .

Temple Bat Yam’s Vodka and Latkes Fundraiser

After a three year hiatus, the Vodka and Latkes Fundraiser is returning to Temple Bat Yam from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The event is 21-plus and tickets are $75 per person (tax-deductible). The event is open to the entire Lake Tahoe community, and will feature sample latkes, Tahoe Blue Vodka cocktails, appetizers, and other small bites. There will also be dreidel spinning and raffle prizes to win, which will be a part of the festive celebration of Hanukkah.

Raffle tickets are $ for 25 tickets or 25 for $100. In addition to the raffle, there will be a silent auction.

Entry and raffle tickets can be purchased at tbytahoe.org/event/vodka-latkes/ .

Himmel Haus Trivia Night

Wednesday nights at Himmel Haus Tahoe are for trivia. Head over at 9 p.m. Wednesday nights to play bar trivia. Teams of up to six people will go head to head in a match of random knowledge spanning from science to music and everything in between.

First place wins a two liter boot of draft bier. It is free to participate in trivia. To learn more visit http://www.himmelhausslt.com .

Reno Dance Company’s Nutcracker at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

The Reno Dance Company presents ‘The Nutcracker’ at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 22-23 at Bally’s Lake Tahoe. Tickets to the show range between $20-$50, and are available on Ticketmaster.com.

Experience a show with a fantastic cast of the finest talents and an intricate blend of costumes, scenery, and outstanding choreography. The show is open to all ages, and is the perfect family-friendly event to spend time at this holiday season.

Minors must be accompanies by adults 21-plus. To purchase tickets and learn more visit casinos.ballys.com/lake-tahoe/entertainment.htm .

Shop and Sip events

Enjoy multiple shop and sip events this weekend, starting with the Bridget Giroux Design Sip and Shop in Incline Village from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

Bridget Giroux Design is located at 907 Southwood Blvd., Suite 13A, and is a mother-daughter interior design firm. Their beautiful holiday pop-up will bring together over 25 artists and designers that include a mix of local talent and work from friends from afar.

Browse the studio while sipping on festive champagne and discover last minute gifts for everyone on your list.

The staid hosts monthly solo art shows for local talent and pop-up events, so make sure to check them out to learn more about their events.

The same day, the Raley’s Incline Center will be hosting a Sip and Shop as a part of the Northern Lights Festival hosted by IVCBA.

Celebrate the holiday season and support small businesses from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, where Raley’s will be providing free snacks and drinks, and shop special promotions to make your holiday shopping a little easier.

To learn more, visit northernlightstahoe.com .