Tahoe Action: Events abound this Memorial Day holiday weekend

Local authors and historians David and Gayle Woodruff will take on the characters of Donner Party organizers and survivors, James and Margaret Reed, on Saturday.

Provided

Living History at Valhalla Tahoe

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 26, Valhalla Tahoe at the Tallac Historic Site will be offering a Chautauqua presentation of Snowshoe Thompson and his wife Agnes in “Mailman of the Sierra.”

This program is fee and open to the public, and will be presented inside the Valhalla Boathouse Theatre in South Lake Tahoe. This event will be hosted by David and Gayle Woodruff, who will present this history of Thompson, who carried U.S. mail across the Sierra Nevada Mountains for during the winter for 20 years.

To learn more about this event visit valhallatahoe.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=178 .

The fun will continue at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27, with another presentation of James and Margret Reed in “Those That Survived,” at the Tallac Historic Site.

This program is free and open to the public, and will be presented at the Valhalla Boathouse Theatre by the Woodruffs.

Learn about the Donner Party and the dreadful winter of 1864, where only half of those who travelled made it out alive. Against all odds, the Reeds brought all you of their children alive through the terrible ordeal while assisting countless others in the fight to stay live.

To learn more about this event visit valhallatahoe.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=179 .

Pope House Tour at the Tallac Historic Site

Learn about one of the oldest standing structures in the basin on the Pope House Tours at the Tallac Historic Site beginning at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, May 26, with tours running at those times Wednesdays through Sundays throughout the summer.

Tickets are available on a suggested donation basis of $16 for adults and $8 for children 5-12. Children 4 and younger are free.

This tour is in partnership with the US Forest Service, and gives guests a chance to explore the 5,000 sqft house while leaning about the people behind the opulence, Lake Thaoe’s history and development, and the oral legends of the Tallac Historic Site.

Tickets are available online, as well as in person at the Baldwin Museum or by calling 530-541-5227.

To learn more visit tallac-historic-site.square.site/programs .

Intro to Linoleum Cut Printing Workshop with artist Evi K. Hui

Head over to the Grand Hall at Valhalla Tahoe from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, May 27, for a beginner workshop on the process of linoleum cut printing with artist Evi K. Hui.

For $65 per person, guests will learn to make their own reusable linocut and print on a selection of paper. Lino printing can be used to create works of arts, patterns, personalized stamps, and more.

To learn more and purchase your tickets visit valhallatahoe.showare.com/orderticketsarea.asp?p=427&a=36&src=eventperformances&_ga=GA1.3.1110494701.1682641475&_gl= .

Guided Kayak Tours at Sugar Pine Point State Park

Sign up for a free guided kayak tour at Sugar Point State Park this summer at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sundays starting Saturday, May 27.

Tours run on a first come, first serve basis, and will take participants an an hour and a half tour from the highest elevation operational lighthouse in the U.S. to the southern park bounty of Meeks Bay,

This who come must have their own kayak and personal flotation device, but no experience is necessary.

There will be 30 minutes of kayak instruction prior to getting in the water. Topics guests will learn about include the natural and cultural history of Sugar Pine Point State Park and Lake Tahoe, flora and fauna, and anything else guest want to learn about.

Kayaks are available to rent on-site through West Shore Sports, who can be reached at 530-525-9920.

To learn more contact kaytlen.jackson@parks.ca.gov or call 530-489-8909.

To book your spot visit app.squarespacescheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=26852326&appointmentType=37940975 .

A kayaker paddles away from the shore of Lake Tahoe in this file photo. The water will be cold this Memorial Holiday weekend and instead of jumping into the lake, kayaking may be a good option.

Provided/Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit |

South Lake Brewing Company 6th Anniversary Celebration

At 12 p.m. Saturday, May 27, South Lake Brewing Company will be celebrating their 6th anniversary with a day of live music, food trucks, games, and delicious brews.

Head over to South Lake Brewing Company to hear Miki Rae and Ash Relics Trio perform for free, with options to purchase from Get Rad Pizza food truck or grab special anniversary brews to sip on.

In addition, there will be face painting, speciality merchandise available for purchase, and more fun you don’t want to miss.

To learn more visit southlakebeer.com .

TAMBA Building Connections Fundraiser

The Tahoe Area Mountain Bike Association will be hosting their Building Connections fundraiser for Tahoe trails from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Nevada State 4-H Camp.

This event is sponsored by Untethered and Desolation Hotels, who will match the total funds raised, and will include lawn games, a silent auction, and local food and drink vendors for all family members to enjoy.

Guests will also have the opportunity to meet with TAMBA leadership, hear from partner agencies such as the USFS, and mingle with likeminded individuals.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/building-connections-a-tamba-fundraiser-for-tahoe-trails-tickets-607975500087 .

Live Music at the Beacon Bar & Grill on the Lake

Enjoy live music on the weekends throughout the summer at Beacon Bar & Grill on the Lake from 1-5 p.m. starting Saturday, May 27.

Enjoy a Rum Runner cocktail and check out the talent that will be hosted on the deck, with acts like The Trey Stone Band, Arizona Jones, The Beach Cowboys, and more.

It’s free to enjoy the music, but make sure to buy a drink and enjoy some food while enjoying the incredible ambiance the Beacon has to offer.

To learn more visit http://www.camprichardson.com/summer-music .

Tiki Memorial Day Party at The Beach Retreat and Lounge

Celebrate Memorial Day weekend in style at Lake Tahoe’s best beachside party from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, May 27 at Timber Cove Beach in South Lake Tahoe.

VIP tickets are $50, and include access to cabanas, lounge chairs, two free drinks, passed appetizers, a live DJ, beach gams, a limbo competition, and more.

In addition, VIP ticket holders will receive 50% off kayak, stand-up paddle board, and pedal boat rentals based on availability.

To get your ticket before they run out visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/tiki-bar-memorial-day-party-vip-section-tickets-622697885137 .

Home Free at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

At 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27, a cappella country music sensations Home Are will be taking the South Shore Room stage to present their Nashville country standards and pop hits.

Tickets to the show are currently on sale at Ticketmaster.com starting at $40.83, with prices subject to change.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., and children under 6 years old will not be admitted to the venue.

The group is renowned for their Nashville-dipped pop hits, incredible harmony, and quick-witted humor you don’t want to miss.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit hwww.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

The Outlaws at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

The Outlaws will be performing live at Bally’s Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 28.

Doors will open to this show at 7 p.m., where children six and up will be admitted, but all minors must be accompanied by an adult 21-plus.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com starting at $25, with prices subject to change.

The Outlaws have been performing together for more than 40 years, and are southern rock legends with new music, a new focus, and a legacy to protect.

To learn more visit casinos.ballys.com/lake-tahoe/events-calendar.aspx? .

Wildflowers of Tahoe Presentation at the South Lake Tahoe Library

Join the Tahoe Institute for Natural Sciences and the Friends of the Library of El Dorado County from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, for a Wildflowers of Tahoe presentation on rare, endangered, uncommon species of the Tahoe basin.

This free talk is open to all and will be hosted by Bob Sweatt at the library located at 1000 Rufus Allen Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe.

Learn about the diverse population of flowers in the basin, with the presentation including many uncommon species.

To learn more visit engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=7839&EventID=488410&PK= .

Lake Tahoe Community Bike Path Cleanup

Community agencies all around South Lake Tahoe will be joining together to host a community bike path cleanup from 5-7:30 p.m. with a post event celebration at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1.

Volunteers can pick one of three locations in the area to pick up litter on the bike paths, and after, will meet up at The Hangar of post event fun, food, and happy hour drinks.

Cleanup locations include the Upper Truckee River Bike Path, with the meeting location at the Motel 6 parking lot, the Trout Creek Bike Path, with the meeting spot at Lakeview Commons, and the Y Area Bike Path, with the meeting location at the Clean Tahoe office.

Volunteers are encouraged to ride their bikes, scooters, skateboards, or walk to the event.

This event is organized through a partnership between the Lake Tahoe Bike Coalition, the League to Save Lake Tahoe, the Clean Tahoe Program, and TRPA. South Tahoe Refuse and Recycling will be waiving dump fees for the event.

To learn more visit http://www.keeptahoeblue.org/events-activities-lessons/bike-path-cleanup-june-1-2023 .

Live Music and Craft and Sip at Glasses Wine Bar

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27, Brad Perry and Jetta Cole will be perfuming at Glasses Wine Bar for one of their final gigs together in Incline Village.

Enjoy their incredible voices and powerhouse stage presence with a glass of wine and your friends, with reservations highly recommended for the best seating.

It is free to watch the performance, but make sure to purchase a glass of wine and enjoy all evening long.

The fun will continue at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, with a craft and sip part where guests will create their own “Hello Season” masterpiece.

For just $60 a person, guest will be taken on a journey with Tahoe Artisans in personalizing a piece of art work to take home.

Enjoy delicious charcuterie, great wines, and tons of fun while you create your own personalized seasonal sign.

Registration includes supplies, instructions, and appetizers.

Space is limited so register now at tahoeartisan.com/products/craft-and-sip-party.

Leadbetter Band Album Release Party

Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House will be hosting Leadbetter Band’s album release path at 9 p.m. Saturday, May 27, for just $10 a person.

Make sure to come in before hand and grab a beer and some food, and get comfortable while you listen to Leadbetter Band, which was born in 2017.

The band is unique for their vast and diverse set, from vintage rock with infrequent jam sections and a unique contemporary eclectic melting pot of songwriting styles.

To purchase tickets visit http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5740289 .

Tiki Thursday and Live Music at Bowl Incline

Bowl Incline is gearing up to open their outdoor patio for the summer season, and will be kicking off the fun with Tiki Thursdays and live music, starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 1.

Enjoy PuPu platters, tiki cocktails, scorpion bowls, live music, and more.

Ben Fuller will be playing live throughout the evening, with fun activities available on the patio and plenty more to do inside.

To learn more visit http://www.bowlincline.com .

Wine on the Water returns

Wine on the Water, an event that benefits the Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe, will be returning to Sage Leaf for an exclusive wine dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 1.

This event will feature different wines from different vineyards, along with a five course menu from Chef Shane Hammett, paired with wines from VGS Chateau Potelle.

Tickets are limited and are on sale for $500 per seat. All funds will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe.

This event is sponsored by the IVCBA and the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation.

To learn more email mflaming@bgcnlt.org .